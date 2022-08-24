UK government bonds sell off on higher interest rate expectations

Short-term government debt in the UK and the eurozone sold out on Wednesday as investors raised expectations about how far central banks will raise interest rates to curb inflation.

Two-year UK government bond yields, which are sensitive to changes in interest rates expectations, rose 0.19 percentage points to 2.86 percent, reflecting a significant decline in government bond prices. The 10-year government bond yield rose by 0.12 percentage point to 2.69 percent.

Those sharp moves came as money market pricing indicated that investors expected the Bank of England to raise borrowing costs to nearly 3 percent in November, up from forecasts just a week ago of 2.6 percent and a current base rate of 1.75 percent. Data released last week showed that UK inflation rose to a 40-year high in July.

The UK Debt Management Office’s announcement on Tuesday that it will sell £1.5bn in short-term government bonds on Thursday has added to the unease, said Antoine Bouvet, senior interest rate strategist at ING. The sale comes at a time when liquidity, or the ease with which bonds can be bought and sold, in European fixed income markets has deteriorated, both due to the summer holidays and increased economic uncertainty.

“It’s not huge by any means, but it shows that when you add the supply to an illiquid, very nervous market, the impact can be quite significant,” he said.

The more volatile movements in gilts become, the worse liquidity will become, Bouvet added. “It’s a bit of a chicken-and-egg scenario.”

Euro-zone bond prices also fell, with the yield on the two-year German Bund rising 0.08 percentage point to 0.90 percent and Italy’s equivalent debt instrument rising 0.05 percentage point to 1.93 percent.

On Wednesday, investors expected the European Central Bank to raise interest rates by 1 percentage point by October, from a current deposit rate of zero. The ECB raised interest rates by half a percentage point in July, the first increase in more than a decade.

The sharp rise in bond yields and interest rate expectations shows how a rise in natural gas prices in Europe and the UK is raising concerns about already very high inflation. The European gas benchmark rose 15 per cent on Wednesday to a new closing price of €300 per megawatt hour, while the UK price rose 13 per cent to £5.58 per therm. That’s €200 and £3.49 respectively at the beginning of August.

In stock markets, Wall Street’s broad S&P 500 meters was up 0.6 percent early this afternoon in New York, after closing a third straight day of losses on Tuesday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 1 percent.

The regional Stoxx 600 in Europe rose 0.2 percent. In Asian markets, the Hang Seng in Hong Kong closed 1.2 percent lower and the CSI 300 meters in mainland China 1.9 percent lower as concerns about the debt burden of the country’s massive housing market mount.

Market participants also waited for further clues about the direction of the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy ahead of the central bank’s annual meeting in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Thursday.

“Caution is warranted in equity markets with the expectation that aggressive policies to contain roaring inflation will continue despite new signs that the US economy is slowing,” said Susannah Streeter, senior investment and market analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, previously seen as a more moderate policymaker at the US central bank, said Tuesday evening that the combination of “maximum employment” and “very high inflation” made the Fed’s approach “very clear: we must tighten monetary policy to balance things.”

On Wednesday, a report from the trade department showed that spending on major items at US factories rose slightly more in July than economists had expected. However, a National Association of Realtors measure of signed contracts to buy previously owned US homes fell 1 percent in July from the previous month, highlighting housing market tensions from rising interest rates.

In currencies, the euro was stable against the dollar at $0.996 against the dollar, while the dollar was stable against a basket of six other currencies.