UK government bond tumult ripples into US and European markets

The UK sovereign debt turmoil has sent shockwaves through global markets, leading to wide swings in US and European bonds.

“Bond markets have always been highly correlated, but we’ve definitely seen tail wagging this week,” said Dickie Hodges, head of fixed income at Nomura Asset Management. “The movements in gilts were so big that they trickled down to the European and US bond markets.”

The 10-year US Treasury, the benchmark in the world’s largest and most important debt market, made its biggest one-day rally since March 2020 on Wednesday after the Bank of England announced emergency bonds to halt the UK sovereign debt free fall. Those gains have followed heavy losses for global bond markets since last Friday, as strong sell-offs in government bonds spread across the globe.

Analysts and investors say some moves in Treasuries or German Bunds have been caused by leveraged investors – who use debt to magnify their gains and losses – who are dumping readily tradable assets elsewhere to cover their losses in the UK. But the similar – albeit much more moderate – moves in the US and Europe also face the shared challenges facing most major economies of how to tame runaway inflation without stifling economic growth.

“While the UK is its own business, the same pressure is being felt acutely elsewhere,” said Richard McGuire, interest rate strategist at Rabobank. “Investors see the government’s misguided experiment and wonder if it’s a sign of things to come in other countries.”

Following Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s £45 billion package of tax cuts and energy subsidies last Friday, traders have been quick to price in a stronger hike in UK interest rates, assuming the BoE would have to tighten monetary policy more quickly to mitigate the inflationary effects of the fiscal stimulus measures. to compensate. . Euro-zone markets also added expectations for an additional rate hike from the European Central Bank in the coming year “out of sympathy,” McGuire said. He added that his clients, who invest in eurozone sovereign debt, currently have the UK at the top of their list of questions.

The global monetary policy alignment has also meant that when a central bank changes direction, such as when the BoE decided this week to delay its quantitative tightening process, it raises the question of whether other central banks will follow suit.

“In the US market, we’re a bunch of single-celled monkeys. You see the Bank of England suddenly end quantitative tightening and you think maybe the US will end quantitative tightening too,” said Edward Al-Hussainy, senior interest rate strategist at Columbia Threadneedle.

The aftershocks of the UK crisis were particularly evident in the US due to the volatile state of markets in general, analysts and investors said. The US and UK, as well as central banks worldwide, are raising interest rates at a rapid pace, causing unusual price swings, even in markets that are typically ultra-stable, such as government bonds. Treasury notes with two and ten years maturities are both on track to record their biggest sell-off ever this year.

A significant reaction in the markets is to be expected, given the historic shift in monetary policy this year. But those moves have also been exacerbated as uncertainty about the future direction of monetary policy has pushed more cautious investors to the sidelines. With fewer investors in the market, price swings become even more dramatic, a phenomenon some investors have described as a “volatility vortex.”

“In times of higher volatility, everything becomes correlated,” said John Briggs, head of US interest rate strategy at NatWest Markets.

“While what happens in the UK should not objectively affect the Fed’s outlook or inflation, the fact is that when markets move to that extent, no one will be immune. Volatility creates volatility,” Briggs says.

Two Fed officials this week indicated that the crisis in the UK could cause problems for the US. Raphael Bostic, president of the Atlanta Fed, said the UK’s tax plan and resulting market volatility would increase the likelihood of the global economy slipping into recession. New Boston Fed president Susan Collins also said that “a major economic or geopolitical event could push our economy into recession as policy tightens further.”

“There’s money going back and forth that keeps different national markets aligned,” said Gregory Whiteley, portfolio manager at DoubleLine. “It’s a natural spillover as money moves between markets to take advantage of changing prices.”