UK fuel poverty will hit 12mn without ‘immediate’ action, warn groups

The number of UK households in fuel poverty will more than double to at least 12 million by January unless the next prime minister takes “immediate” action to curb rising energy bills, a coalition of groups has warned.

About 28 million people in 12 million homes, or 42 percent of all households, will not be able to afford to adequately heat and power their properties from January. Coalition.

That compares to an estimated 10.7 million people living in 4.6 million homes who experienced the same stress last winter.

About 9 million households will struggle to live in a warm, dry home from Oct. 1, when the UK energy price cap is set to rise 80 percent to £3,549, according to forecasts. The cap dictates bills for the majority of UK households.

The bleak forecasts will increase pressure on Tory leaders Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak to tackle energy prices and the wider cost of living crisis. The winner of the race to become the next prime minister will be announced on Monday.

“The households affected in these numbers are all at real risk of making daily economic sacrifices that endanger their standard of living, with many of them at risk of health complications from living in a cold, damp home,” warned the coalition.

Ruth London of Fuel Poverty Action, a coalition member, said there would be “many thousands of deaths in cold, damp houses” this winter unless the government took further action.

She also warned of “widespread health crises, cold and hungry children who cannot play or do homework, and older people who cannot be discharged from hospital because their homes are not fit to live in”.

The coalition – whose unions include Unison, local authorities such as the London Borough of Camden and charities and campaign groups – said its forecasts followed a similar methodology to government data tracking fuel poverty, which can be defined in several ways.

Energy companies have urged the new Prime Minister to immediately ease the pressure by raising a £400 cut on all household energy bills, which will take effect in October. Officials have also prepared a list of alternative options to present to Boris Johnson’s successor next week.

Truss, the frontrunner in the race, has declined to go into details on how she will tackle the cost of living crisis, but has said she would seek to increase domestic energy supplies, and supported measures such as a one-year moratorium on green energy taxes.

Sunak, meanwhile, has said he would support families struggling with rising energy prices by eliminating VAT on fuel bills.

Fuel poverty has traditionally been defined as a household that spends more than 10 percent of its income on energy, although that definition has been rejected by many campaign groups, including the Fuel Poverty Coalition. It says that definition also includes wealthier families who can spend a tenth of their income on gas and electricity.

The government said: “Direct aid will continue to reach people’s wallets in the coming weeks and months, targeting those who need it most, such as low-income households, retirees and people with disabilities.

“As part of our £37bn household aid package, one in four of all UK households will receive an additional £1,200 in installments throughout the year, and most people will receive £400 off their energy bills over the winter.

“Ministers are in constant dialogue with the industry about what more can be done to ensure markets function effectively for consumers in the face of rising gas prices.”