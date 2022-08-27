UK food shoppers trade down as cost of living crisis intensifies

A branded white sliced ​​loaf of bread costs around £1.20 at Tesco. The retailer’s own label equivalent costs 70 pence, or 42 percent less. Unsurprisingly, Tesco CEO Ken Murphy recently identified bread as one of the categories where customers are beginning to shy away from cheaper alternatives.

That trend is already being felt by the companies that make own-label products – and they expect it to accelerate. “We are seeing an increase in our own brand volumes, especially in bread where the value for money is very clear,” says the general manager of a bakery products group.

“The increase in the energy price ceiling is likely to focus minds even more,” he added, pointing out that rising energy costs in the UK meant this downturn was “at a much faster pace” than the previous one and that “many of the households will have to close the shutters”.

During the pandemic and before inflation kicked in, people sought the reassurance of branded goods. But Mike Watkins, chief retailer and business acumen at consultancy NielsenIQ, said habits were shifting again, with private label sales outgrowing brands in recent months amid the biggest pressure on UK wages in two decades.

Last month, Unilever, one of the world’s largest manufacturers of branded goods, warned that sales were hit as consumers opted for cheaper versions as the prices of its products rose.

Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at another consultancy, Kantar, said private label goods now represent 51.6 percent of supermarket sales by value, the highest level ever.

The numbers show that private label sales rose 7 percent in the 12 weeks to August 7, while a recent survey by consultancy Retail Economics suggested that half of all shoppers planned to buy more private label products.

Much of the private label growth over the past decade has been due to the expansion of discounters Aldi and Lidl, which together have a market share of 18 percent, compared to 8 percent in 2011. Both sell almost exclusively own brand products under names. as Village Bakery for bread and Baresa pasta.

Some private label products are made by large companies that also make branded goods. For example, Hovis and Kingsmill both make private label bread. But the sector is dominated by relatively small and mostly private companies. Some are major producers in certain categories, such as Veetee in rice and Lovering Foods in canned fish.

The shift to own label is broader than just trading staples.

The growth of Tesco’s Finest, J Sainsbury’s Taste the Difference and other ready meals as a cheaper alternative to restaurants and takeaways has been a major factor in the UK’s above-average private label sales compared to Europe and the US.

White loaves of bread in a Tesco store in Northwich, Cheshire. Own brand sales have outgrown the brand in recent months amid the biggest pressure on UK wages in two decades © Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

“This is where the own label comes into its own,” says Lydia Gerratt, advisor and former buyer at a large supermarket chain. “These products are not designed to be the cheapest, but to provide your core customers with something they don’t want them to get anywhere else.”

However, increased demand for private label products is unlikely to translate into greater profits for manufacturers, as they are already operating on thin margins and facing rampant inflation.

The bakery manufacturer said the rising sales “didn’t in any way offset the price increases of almost everything we touch”.

“We’ve run out of wheat, but the most important thing is gas,” he added.

James Logan, UK commercial director at Refresco, which supplies water, fruit juice and carbonated drinks to supermarkets across Europe, agreed that cost increases were across the board. “In the past, you might have had a spike in a certain product because of something like El Niño that affected the harvest,” he said.

“This time there is no delay, costs are rising all over the supply chain.”

The question of how the additional costs will be distributed has led to high-profile clashes between retailers and branded suppliers, such as a recent dispute between Tesco and Heinz that saw some products temporarily removed from the shelves. Disagreements with private label suppliers are generally less likely.

“A good private label supplier will be in close contact with the retailer and keep them abreast of developments that require a difficult conversation,” said Logan.

Clive Black, head of research at Shore Capital, said it was no longer an easy option to ask suppliers to accept the price increase. Previous pressure from retailers had led to consolidation, he added, meaning there were fewer alternatives, while switching suppliers is also not as easy as it used to be.

The bakery director said he was conducting “sensible and constructive dialogue” with customers, while McBride, a publicly traded supplier of private label household products, recently said it had achieved “significant” price increases to offset higher costs of chemicals and energy.

Tesco and Sainsbury’s have indicated that they will sacrifice some profits this year to cushion supplier price increases.

Logan said the media coverage of the cost of living had made price discussions easier to get started. “No one can claim that they were not aware of what was happening.”