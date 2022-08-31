UK faces ‘humanitarian crisis’ with children’s lives at risk

Britain’s energy crisis will endanger the health of thousands of children this winter, public health experts say, as separate surveys predicted the greatest pressure on living standards in a century.

Public health expert Sir Michael Marmot warned of an impending “humanitarian crisis” and said many children would be affected by the respiratory effects of living in cold, damp homes, adding that more than half of households would be in fuel poverty in January.

Marmot’s warning came when the Resolution Foundation think tank on Thursday predicted that 3 million people would be pushed into absolute poverty by a 10 percent drop in income this year and next.

Energy regulator Ofgem announced last week that the average UK household’s annual energy bill would rise from £1,971 to £3,459 from October. The jump comes amid a widening and intensifying cost of living, driven by rising inflation.

In its report, the UCL Institute of Health Equity, which leads Marmot, said a government failure to act would have “dangerous consequences” for children because of the way moist, cold air affects organ development, increasing the risk. to conditions such as hypothermia.

The IHE estimated that in 2020-2021, 10 per cent of additional winter deaths – which are higher in the UK than the Northern European average – were due to fuel poverty, and predicted that by January 55 per cent of households would be in fuel poverty. , largely as a result of rising bills.

Professor Ian Sinha, consultant respiratory pediatrician at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool and co-author of the IHE report, said he had “no doubt” that children would die.

He added that the hospital was spending £3,000 at a time to vaccinate babies against respiratory disease, “and yet we are going to send them home to the conditions that will make them sick in the first place”.

The hospital had already set up a special clinic to help parents whose housing was unsuitable because of the cold and damp, he said.

In its report, the Resolution Foundation said rising energy bills and double-digit inflation would cause household disposable income to fall by 5 percent this year and a similar amount in 2023.

This 10 per cent drop in income in two years – equivalent to £3,000 for an average household – would represent the greatest pressure on living standards in a century.

Lalitha Try, a researcher at the Resolution Foundation and co-author of the report, said that “no responsible government could accept such a view” and called for “radical policy action”.

“We need an energy support package worth tens of billions of pounds, coupled with increasing benefits next year against October’s inflation,” she added.

The think tank predicted 3 million more people would fall into absolute poverty in the next two years — what it defined as living on less than 60 percent of median income after housing costs — bringing the total to 14 million by 2023-24. It also predicted that child poverty would rise to 33 percent by 2026-27, the highest level since the 1990s.

Both reports recommended, among other things, the introduction of a “social tariff” on energy bills for people on low incomes.

The government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.