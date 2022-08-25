UK faces ‘cost of doing business’ crisis as energy bills rise fourfold

British companies are facing a “cost of doing business crisis”, ministers have warned, with many commercial energy bills more than quadrupling this autumn.

Most UK companies will renegotiate their electricity and gas tariffs in October, the month in which fixed prices for companies have been set since energy markets were privatised. Many companies have contracts that expire this year, according to energy brokers.

New estimates from consultancy Cornwall Insight show that companies seeking a new contract this fall will have to pay more than four times the price they paid for their electricity by 2020.

Paul Wilson, policy director at the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), said the government had to step in to prevent thousands of companies from going bankrupt.

“We don’t have the luxury of waiting any longer. . . winter could be the end of many businesses and they need help now,” he said. “If we don’t address the costs of a corporate crisis, we will continue to see costs being passed on to the hardest hit consumers, or worse, people will lose their jobs.”

The British Chambers of Commerce have issued a letter of their own warning to the government and the two Conservative candidates in the race to become the next Prime Minister.

The lobby group proposed a five-point plan to help its members, including giving Ofgem, the energy regulator, more market power for businesses. It also wants the planned increase in national insurance premiums to be reversed, a temporary cut in VAT to 5% and an extension of overseas work visas to alleviate the labor shortage crisis.

“In June, we gave the government until the fall budget to get its house in order, but the most recent economic forecasts released since then are worse than expected,” said Shevaun Haviland, BCC director general.

The FSB also wants Ofgem to intervene and advocate an energy price cap for small companies with 10 employees or less, comparable to that for households.

Households are bracing for Ofgem to double the retail energy price ceiling to an estimated £3,600 from October. Without a corporate price cap, companies are more exposed to the sharp jump in wholesale energy markets.

Cornwall Insights calculated that a company would have to pay £634 per megawatt hour for electricity this fall, more than four times the price in 2020 and more than twice the price last year.

Unlike household bills, electricity usually accounts for a much larger share of small business energy costs than gas, according to the FSB. The trade association estimated that as of February last year, a typical London company with an annual consumption of 30 kWh would expect its annual electricity bill to rise from just over £4,700 to over £21,200. The cost of gas is said to have risen from £1,350 to just under £7,050, a more than fivefold increase over the same period.

Haviland said the BCC plan was “about protecting jobs, securing livelihoods and creating a vibrant and prosperous society for all.” About 1,800 companies in England and Wales filed for insolvency in July, up 27 percent from the same month in 2019 before the pandemic hit, according to the latest official data.

Gareth Fulford, who runs a restaurant with eight employees in Cheltenham, said his business was “at risk” due to the surge in energy prices. Energy costs have already made trading on slower days in the middle of the week unfeasible, he said. “I’m more concerned about my business in the next 12 to 18 months than I was during the pandemic. It will be a bloodbath unless there is government support.”

The government has so far only provided support to households with a £15bn package announced in May. But as wholesale prices have continued to rise, the minister has been warned by energy suppliers that much more help will be needed.

Liz Truss, frontrunner to become prime minister when the Conservative leadership race ends on September 5, initially expressed her unwillingness to provide “handouts” to help people deal with the cost of living.

But over the weekend, she acknowledged the difficulties businesses face and said she would help “across the board.” Rishi Sunak, her rival, has said he would “look at all options” to help businesses deal with rising utility bills, with small businesses likely to receive the most generous assistance.

Nadhim Zahawi, the current chancellor, has asked officials to draw up a list of options for the next prime minister and chancellor to help companies facing a sudden jump in bills.

Recommended

Officials are expected to recommend options including subsidies to small businesses, corporate rate holidays and temporary exemptions from VAT and redesigning Covid-19 loan schemes to help businesses deal with energy prices.

A government spokesperson said: “We understand people are struggling with rising prices, and while we can’t protect everyone from the global challenges we face, we support UK businesses to navigate the coming months.”

Are we heading for a global recession? Our economics editor Chris Giles and US economics editor Colby Smith discussed this and how different countries are likely to respond in our latest IG Live. look at it here.