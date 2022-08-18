UK energy groups call for ‘immediate’ increase in £400 bills rebate scheme

Electricity and gas companies on Thursday urged the UK government to “immediately” top up a £400 cut to all households’ energy bills this winter, warning that rising prices would be “unaffordable for far too many people”.

Energy UK, a trade association for the electricity and gas industry, wrote to Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi, warning that the non-refundable discount was the “simplest, most practical way to provide broad support to customers immediately before Christmas”.

This is despite some consumer activists criticizing the scheme, as the savings will go to all households regardless of whether they can afford higher bills.

The group added that officials must “urgently” start work on a government-backed loan scheme to curb energy bills next year, when the price cap — which dictates bills for 24 million households — is expected to rise dramatically again. .

The influential group’s intervention echoes similar warnings from individual suppliers that it was already “too late” this fall to design new schemes to curb rising utility bills. Forecasts suggest the energy price cap will rise from 1 October to around £3,600 for an average household, down from £1,971 at the moment.

According to the Energy Support and Advice Group, which helps people struggling with bills, households would pay about 15 cents per kilowatt-hour for gas from Oct. 1, up from just over 7p today. Electricity, meanwhile, would jump below the current cap of 28p to nearly 54p/kWh.

Energy regulator Ofgem will announce the new level of the cap on August 26.

Energy UK’s letter comes as concerns over the cost of living crisis mount. The Labor party this week accused the government of “sleeping at the wheel” when it made proposals to freeze the price ceiling at current levels for six months.

Liz Truss, frontrunner of the Conservative Party, has said she would temporarily cut some green charges that will be added to electricity bills, but has not yet given details on further measures beyond holding an emergency budget in September if they do. becomes prime minister.

Her rival Rishi Sunak has indicated that as prime minister, he would use existing mechanisms to increase support for households.

In the medium term, Energy UK is backing an idea first proposed by Keith Anderson, the CEO of ScottishPower, whereby suppliers would use government-backed loans to keep customer bills low in 2023 before increasing those costs in the next 10 years. payback up to 15 years.

However, some smaller suppliers said such an arrangement could cost them millions of pounds in interest payments.

The price cap is expected to rise sharply again next year, with consultancy Auxilione this week suggesting it could hit £4,650 in January and £5,456 in April.

The fear of energy prices was illustrated by the resignation of a director of Ofgem. Christine Farnish claimed on Wednesday that the regulator had given “too many benefits to businesses at the expense of consumers” when it approved changes to how the price cap is calculated this month, adding hundreds of pounds to household bills.

The argument over the methodological changes, which would allow suppliers to recover the full cost of buying energy for their customers at the very high prices of this winter, was the last controversy to have stirred Ofgem. It has been harshly criticized by MPs and consumer groups for exacerbating the energy crisis.

Ofgem risked further controversy on Thursday when it said it would not change how the costs of rescuing customers from failing energy suppliers were recovered from household electricity bills.

Those fixed costs are currently included in “fixed costs” – which also cover grid connection costs – but have been labeled as regressive by some campaigners, who wanted the regulator to investigate linking costs to usage.