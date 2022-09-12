WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


UK economy stagnates as cost of living crisis hits spending power

Economy
By Jacky

The UK economy stagnated in the three months to July, when the cost of living crisis hit household finances and business activities.

UK production over the period was on par with the previous three months, according to data from the Office for National Statistics released Monday. Economists polled by Reuters had expected 0.1 percent growth.

The pace of growth has slowed since the beginning of the year as rising costs hit businesses and consumers. Inflation rose to a 40-year high in July, hitting real incomes and profits.

Line chart of the real GDP index, 2019=100 showing the UK economy stagnating in the three months to July

Some economists believe the freeze announced last week by the new prime minister on average annual household energy bills of £2,500 over the next two years will prevent a severe economic downturn.

“A recession in the coming quarters no longer seems likely, following the energy price announcement by the new prime minister,” said Samuel Tombs, chief economist in the UK at Pantheon Macroeconomics.

Production grew 0.2 percent between June and July, largely due to the loss of two business days in June in connection with the anniversary celebrations, as the economy contracted.

The services sector grew 0.4 percent in July, recovered from June and propelled gross domestic product growth. Production fell 0.3 percent after dropping 0.9 percent in June, while construction also saw two consecutive sharp contractions.

You might also like More from author
More Stories

China makes more than $30bn in emergency…

Jacky

Oil prices fall on recession fears…

Jacky

India and China undercut Russia’s oil…

Jacky
1 of 351

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More