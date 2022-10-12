UK economy shrinks in August as cost of living crisis bites

The UK economy disappointed expectations and contracted in August as the cost of living crisis hit household budgets and business activity.

Gross domestic product fell 0.3 percent between July and August, data released Wednesday by the Office for National Statistics showed.

Economists polled by Reuters had not expected a month-on-month change.

In the three months to August, production fell 0.3 percent compared to the previous three months, also lower than analysts’ expectations.

Industrial production shrank by 1.8 percent between July and August and the services sector fell by 0.1 percent.

Grant Fitzner, ONS chief economist, said some of the contraction in industrial production was due to the decline in oil and gas production due to summer maintenance in the North Sea.

He added that health has also contributed to the decline in GDP, with the number of hospital consultations and surgeries falling.

Sporting events also experienced a slower month after a strong July, while many other consumer-facing services struggled, with retail, hairdressing and hotels performing relatively poorly.

Commenting on the GDP data, Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng highlighted rising energy prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, expressing confidence that the government’s plan would “grow our economy”.

On Tuesday, the International Monetary Fund lowered the UK’s economic outlook, forecasting 0.3 percent growth next year, up from 3.6 percent this year.

Brian Coulton, chief economist at the Fitch rating agency, expects a stronger downturn, with the economy shrinking by 1 percent in 2023, amid market turmoil and the prospect of higher interest rates following the government’s major unfunded tax cuts last year. month announced.

Robert Alster, chief investment officer at asset management firm Close Brothers Asset Management, said “much will depend on what the Chancellor says in the budget next month” when the Treasury will try to bolster confidence in the sustainability of Britain’s debt.

“Unless they succeed, financial conditions will remain tight and likely weigh on growth,” he added.