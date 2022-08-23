UK economy shrank more than previously estimated in 2020, says ONS

The coronavirus pandemic has dealt a bigger blow to the UK economy than previously estimated, according to official data on Monday that showed the country recorded the largest decline in gross domestic product growth since 1709.

The Office for National Statistics said it had cut annual GDP volume growth by 1.7 percentage points in 2020, meaning it was down 11 percent, the largest in more than 300 years and the worst recorded among the G7 countries. .

Craig McLaren, ONS head of national accounts, said “the updated estimates for 2020” showed that “the economy was generally doing worse than we initially estimated”.

The revision means the economy could now be smaller than initially estimated, and could indicate that the UK faced a cost of living crisis before it managed to fully recover from the blow of the pandemic.

Due to the downward revision for 2020, “growth will start in 2021 and 2022 from a lower point than we had previously estimated,” McLaren added.

Samuel Tombs, the UK’s chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said that assuming growth numbers have not changed since the fourth quarter of 2020, the revision implied that GDP in the second quarter of 2022 was 1.7 percent lower than its peak in the fourth quarter of 2019, instead of 0.6 percent above it.

“The structural problems of the UK economy therefore look even worse than before, with output still well below levels before Covid struck, despite very low unemployment and significant increases in government spending,” Tombs said.

Even before the 2020 data revisions, the UK’s economic recovery has lagged that of other countries. In the second quarter of this year, production in the US was 2.5 percent above pre-pandemic levels, while production in the eurozone was 1.4 percent higher.

In 2020, Covid-19 restrictions resulted in a sharp decline in production in most countries, but the double-digit decline recorded in the UK compares to a contraction of between 3.4 percent and 5.2 percent in the UK. USA, Canada, Japan and Germany.

The revision of the ONS could also lead to the Bank of England’s already dismal economic forecast turning out to be optimistic, unless there are upward revisions to the latest data or forecasts.

The BoE forecast this month that by the third quarter of 2025, the latest forecast period, the UK economy would be 0.8 percent smaller than before the pandemic.

The central bank expects the economy to enter a prolonged recession from the end of this year due to inflation, which is expected to reach 13% in the autumn. But the estimates were based on stronger growth rates in each quarter of 2020 than the revised ones.

Recommended

The ONS now predicts that the economy will fall 21 percent in the second quarter of 2020, instead of 19.4 percent as previously estimated. It also emerged that the GDP contraction in the first three months was marginally greater and the recovery weaker in the third and fourth quarters of 2020.

The revised data showed that the health sector performed worse than previously calculated. Retailers and wholesalers also sold less during the pandemic than initially thought. Meanwhile, manufacturing output is now estimated to be up 0.1 percent, revised from a previous 8.9 percent decline.

However, Martin Beck, chief economic adviser to the EY ITEM Club, warned that it may be too early to assess the status of the economy as the ONS has not yet calculated the implications for 2021 and 2022.

“Ultimately, the ONS will probably say that while the downturn was deeper in 2020, the recovery was stronger after that, leaving things essentially in the same place they were before,” he added.