UK economic activity hit as weak demand and labour shortages bite

UK economic activity growth has slowed more than expected to an 18-month low as output contracted on weaker demand, supply shortages and labor, according to a closely followed survey.

The S&P/Cips global flash UK composite purchasing managers index, a measure of private sector activity, fell to 50.9 in August from 52.1 last month. That is the lowest level since February 2021, when the country was in a corona pandemic-related lockdown.

The reading, based on data collected between August 12 and 19, was weaker than the 51.1 forecast by economists polled by Reuters and was only marginally above 50, suggesting a majority of companies are experiencing a month-over-month expansion. reports.

Annabel Fiddes, associate director of economics at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said: “The UK private sector moved closer to stagnation in August as the slight growth in service activity only just offset a deeper downturn in manufacturers.”

The manufacturing PMI index plunged from 51.1 in July to 46 in August, the first reading pointing to a contraction since May 2020, when the UK economy was in a strict lockdown.

Reduced customer demand, delayed delivery of goods and materials and labor shortages all weighed on performance, panelists said.

A number of companies said increased economic uncertainty and high costs weighed on market confidence and sales. The factory orders PMI sub-index fell sharply, signaling the third consecutive month of contraction.

Consumer demand is constrained by historically high inflation in the UK, which rose to 10.1 percent in July. Citigroup, the bank, forecast on Monday that inflation would exceed 18 percent in January next year as energy prices continue to rise.

Paul Dales, chief economist in the UK at the consultancy Capital Economics, said: “we suspect the composite PMI will ring the recession alarm bells soon”, adding that he expected a recession in the third quarter after official data showed that the economy in the second quarter.

The Bank of England forecast this month a prolonged recession that would make the economy smaller in the third quarter of 2025 than before the pandemic.

However, Dales said, given rising inflation, the BoE has little choice but to keep raising interest rates from 1.75 percent to 3 percent now.

Simon Harvey, head of FX analysis at Monex Europe, a currency firm, said that as the PMI sub-index for inflation continues to point to rising prices, albeit at a slower pace than in previous months, Tuesday’s data release “confirms our view.” that the BoE is likely to make a second 50 basis point hike at their meeting in September.”

That view is supported by recent further increases in European wholesale gas prices, suggesting that cost pressures could intensify in the coming months.

The downturn in the manufacturing sector was confirmed by the first drop in production since February 2021 in the three months to August, the CBI, an employers’ association, reported Tuesday.

Recommended

However, the UK’s composite PMI was stronger than in the eurozone, where the index fell to 49.2 on the back of the resilience of the UK services sector.

The UK’s PMI for services remained broadly stable at 52.5, with Gabriella Dickens, senior UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, saying it could reflect “the additional income support the government provided in July”.

But overall, the survey showed that the UK’s economic recovery has stalled after the blow of the pandemic.

John Glen, chief economist at Cips, said supply chain disruptions caused by the war in Ukraine, rising inflation, higher interest rates and now port union action have all “kept private company owners up at night”.

Are we heading for a global recession? Our economics editor Chris Giles and US economics editor Colby Smith discussed this and how different countries are likely to respond in our latest IG Live. look at it here.