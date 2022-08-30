UK cost of living crisis: How to save money at home

The cost of living crisis has hit many families hard, leaving them with less money to spend on basic necessities, such as energy and food.

In an informative thread on the UK parenting forum mumsnetparents shared their practical tips to reduce the cost of daily necessities.

The discussion started when a woman revealed herself she’ll consider charging electrical appliances at the office if her utility bill gets too high, and can fill a thermos with boiling water at work to take home.

Among the tips they shared were showering at the gym, making sure you check the price per pound of single items like fruits and vegetables, and turning off electrical appliances instead of putting them on standby.

As people increasingly struggle with money amid the cost of living, a woman has asked others for their money-saving tips on Mumsnet (stock image)

According to the post, the Mumsnetter plans to use electricity at work and bulk food in bulk if fuel prices rise

The original poster wrote: ‘The best thing is… visit the card factory for cheap cards and gift bags and then pick up presents from car boot sales or charity shops.

‘I have some brilliant gifts for children’s parties for 50 cents, so with the card and a cheap gift bag I’ve managed to bring in the cost of a pound gift before.

‘If you’re looking for tips, you can of course buy bulk oatmeal cheaper than expensive children’s cereals, etc., but anything smart or that people may not have thought of before.

“I don’t know how bad the fuel crisis will be, but consider charging batteries to charge phones at work and taking a thermos of boiled water home.”

The post sparked countless responses, with people sharing a range of tips from buying solar packs to charge their devices to paying for insurance with a credit card with 0 percent interest.

The tips shared by forum users ranged from using 0 percent credit cards to pay for essentials like insurance to turning off electrical appliances at the outlet.

One savvy saver shared their top tip, writing: ‘If you’re the kind of person who pays their car/home/pet insurance monthly instead of yearly, you’re paying more than you need to.

‘Take a 0% purchase credit card, where the 0% is valid for a minimum of 12 months, and buy your annual policy on it. Then pay monthly. Save a fortune.’

Others advised reducing the amount of household product you use, with a saying, “Cut dishwasher tablets in half.”

Another agreed that using less than the recommended amount of cleaning agents can save money, adding: ‘Use powder detergent, not liquid (better for the machine anyway) and half the amount of washing powder listed, unless it’s really dirty stuff.

‘Don’t bother with fabric softener either, you really won’t notice the difference. If you like a scent, put a capful of zoflora-like stuff in it.’

Another commenter added: ‘Someone on Twitter says her electricity costs have dropped noticeably by turning everything off at the outlets when not in use.

“I always thought that would be pennies instead of pounds saved, but maybe it depends on what kind of devices you normally have plugged in. In any case, it’s worth a try.’

Replacing meat with beans and being vigilant about checking the price per pound of fruits and vegetables can save you money, according to these Mumsnetters.

Others shared the money-saving tips they implement to keep their food going.

One Mumsnetter wrote: ‘Eating vegetarian most of the time saves a lot of money and is better for the planet.

‘Dried beans and legumes are really economical. Try replacing a Friday night curry with homemade dhal.’

Another added: ‘When you buy your fruit and vegetables, check the price per kilo label. Smaller bags are often cheaper per kilo than the larger bags. Sometimes the ‘value’ vegetables are more per kilo, which is illegal and so can be taken to management and immediately removed. It was disgusting that fruit and vegetables were cheaper in bags than loose, but that seems to have all but stopped.’

And another Mumsnetter wrote: ‘The tip I always give is a menu card and shopping once a week, but actually make your week 8 days. On day 8, use all the odd bits and pieces in the fridge. For example, you have 46 shopping weeks in a year and you receive 6 weeks of extra household money. This finances our Christmas.’