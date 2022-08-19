UK consumer confidence hits record low as household mood darkens

Consumer confidence in the UK has fallen to its lowest level since comparable records began nearly 50 years ago, as the rising cost of living raised concerns about personal finances and economic prospects.

In monthly survey of data provider GfKthe August index score for general consumer confidence fell from -41 in the previous month from -44 to -44.

That was the lowest value since the equivalent data was first produced in 1974.

The fall in confidence reflects an eclipsing mood in the UK economy with prices rising at double digits, the biggest drop in real wages in more than 20 years, a resurgence of strikes and mounting pressure on public services.

The survey was conducted between Aug. 1 and Aug. 12, a period when the Bank of England predicted the economy would soon plunge into a recession of more than a year as households struggled to pay energy bills, which are likely to be more than 75 percent. percent will rise. percent in October compared to now.

All five elements that make up the overall consumer confidence index fell, prompting Joe Staton, a director at GfK, to say “a sense of annoyance with the UK economy is the biggest driver of these findings”.

“[They] point to a sense of capitulation, of financial events far beyond the control of ordinary people,” he said.

Linda Ellett, head of consumer markets, retail and leisure at KPMG, said the drop in confidence is likely to weaken retail sales soon, although the numbers have held up so far this year. “A widespread decline in consumer spending will lead to a decline in demand and changes in buying behaviour, both of which will affect high street shopping and the economy in general,” she said.

When people were asked about their personal financial situation, their scores over the past year matched the lows of the financial crisis in 2008-09 and the austerity period around 2012.

But expectations for their situation for the coming year will be a cause for concern. That figure has fallen to -31, significantly worse than in either previous period.

The negative score reflects many more people who say their personal finances will deteriorate rather than improve in the coming year.

“With head after head revealing record inflation eroding household purchasing power, the pressure on the personal finances of many in the UK is alarming,” Staton said.

“Just making ends meet has become a nightmare and the crisis of confidence will only get worse with the dark autumn days and the colder winter months.”

Households were also gloomy about the general economic outlook, with the score dropping every month since December last year. In August, it stood at -68, worse than at the height of the first coronavirus wave when the UK was in a strict lockdown – although better than at the time of the global financial crisis.

Household estimates of the UK’s economic outlook for the coming year were -60, darker than ever since GfK began collecting the data, and 54 points lower than in August 2021.

Of course, with such low confidence in their finances and the economic situation, households wouldn’t say now is a good time to make a major purchase. This sub-index fell to -38, down 4 points from the month and from a level of -3 a year earlier.

By contrast, with interest rates rising, people are increasingly thinking that now is a good time to save. If many increase savings and cut spending at the same time, it will accelerate the expected economic downturn this fall.