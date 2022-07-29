UK consumer borrowing doubles amid rise in cost of living

According to data from the Bank of England on Friday, the amount of extra debt taken on by UK consumers doubled last month, raising fears that people are resorting to credit cards and other forms of loans to mitigate the rise in the cost of living. to fund.

The BoE data found that UK consumers borrowed £1.8bn net in June, up from £0.9bn in May, the bulk of which was on credit cards. The annual growth rate for consumer credit reached 6.5 percent, the highest level since before the coronavirus outbreak.

“We are seeing a significant increase in consumer borrowing, with many households feeling the pressure of the cost of living increasing, causing consumers to fund their spending by borrowing,” said Shushill Suglani, senior economist at consultancy Cebr.

A sharp rise in fuel bills and food prices pushed inflation to a 40-year high of 9.4 percent last month, putting pressure on household budgets.

According to Cebr, the rise in energy bills has caused spending to exceed income for many households. The situation is expected to worsen in the coming months as inflation moves towards double digits. Consultancy BFY Group warned this week that gas and electricity bills for some of the most vulnerable households could rise to £500 a month in January.

The increase in consumer loans is accompanied by an increase in interest rates. The BoE raised key interest rates by 0.25 percentage point to 1.25 percent in June and is expected to raise it again next week, possibly by 0.5 percentage point.

Higher interest rates are already weighing on the housing market. Data shows that net home mortgage loans fell sharply to £5.3bn in June, from £8bn in May.

Meanwhile, house purchase approvals, an indicator of future loans, fell to 63,700 in June from 65,700 in May. The June figure is below the 12-month average before the pandemic.

“Mortgage approvals fell below 2019 levels in June, supporting our view that higher interest rates will lead to a decline in housing activity over the next two years,” said Andrew Wishart, real estate economist at Capital Economics.

“Further rises in bank interest rates and tight interest margins on mortgage loans at the moment suggest that mortgage rates will continue to rise, causing demand to deteriorate further in the coming months,” he added.

Capital Economics expects mortgage approvals and transactions to fall next year to their lowest level since 2012.