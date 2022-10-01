UK commentator Nigel Farage clashes with Aussie left wing protester outside CPAC in Sydney

British political commentator Nigel Farage has been branded ‘far-right scum’ in an explosive confrontation with a left-wing protester after speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Sydney.

Sir. Farage, who is best known as the leader of the pro-Brexit UKIP party in the UK, was confronted by an angry young man after the conference on Saturday afternoon.

The man, who wore a black face mask, accused Mr Farage of being “racist, Islamophobic and anti-queer” while telling him “fascists are not welcome here”.

The commentator asked the man to define fascism before the man replied ‘far right scum like yourself’.

The pair argued for a few minutes, both struggling to get their point across while talking over each other.

British political commentator Nigel Farage has been branded ‘far-right scum’ in an explosive confrontation with a left-wing protester after speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Sydney.

“People like you who talk about discrimination, who talk about prejudice, in fact you are the one who has the prejudice,” Mr Farage told the young man.

‘You can’t have a debate with me without swearing and being violent.’

He then accused the young man of not having an argument and asked him bluntly ‘are you morally superior?’.

“I respect your right to have a different opinion, but you can’t have a debate,” Mr Farage said.

The young man then responded saying that he was not there to have a debate but was there to protest.

Sir. Farage, who is best known for being the leader of the pro-Brexit UKIP party in the UK, was confronted by an angry young man after the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Sydney on Saturday afternoon.

“I think you should get out of Sydney!” he shouted as the commentator left before shouting ‘racist bigots, anti-queers, fascists are not welcome here’.

Laughing as he left, Farage told the man he needed ‘real mental help’ and shared footage of the bizarre clash to his Twitter account.

‘Just had a heated verbal altercation with this left wing protester. He talked nonsense!’ he tweeted.

Sir. Farage had earlier targeted former Prime Minister Scott Morrison, calling him a ‘gutless coward’ and saying Aussie conservative politicians had shown ‘a total lack of courage’ in the past few years.

Former Liberal prime minister Mr Morrison was “bullied” into signing up to the UN’s COP 26 target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions at the global leaders’ meeting in Glasgow in late 2021, Mr Farage said.

“Come on COP 26 what was it all about?” he told Daily Mail Australia.

‘You show up and you get bullied with other world leaders into committing your country to something with other world leaders without a proper debate, if that’s not tacky, what is?’

Sir. Farage said he was “the odd man out on the global stage took courage”.

Sir. Farage had earlier targeted former prime minister Scott Morrison, calling him a ‘godless coward’ and saying Australian conservative politicians had shown ‘a total lack of courage’ in the past few years.

‘It’s amazing on the world stage time and time again how individual leaders are bullied into positions they didn’t really want.’

He said COP 26 was “proof” Mr Morrison was a “coward”.

Sir. Farage said he did not believe Mr Morrison was alone and cited a lack of courage from the party he led, the Liberals and their coalition partners the Nationals.

“They think ‘what we’re going to do is play the Labour-lite game, what we’re going to do is get those Teal votes back’ – but they’re not coming back,” Mr Farage said.

The Teals are the climate activist MPs who claimed a number of formerly blue-ribbon Liberal seats in affluent areas at the last federal election.

Sir. Farage said it has been common among Conservative politicians around the world, including in his own country under former Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson, to move towards “social democratic centralism”.

“It’s a very pleasant place to be because you’ll be invited to all the nice dinner parties and life won’t be difficult,” Mr Farage said.

“What they need to do is say, ‘in fact, what we want to do is take a moral position, a strong moral position, and on many, many of these cultural issues.’

Protesters are seen outside the CPAC forum on Saturday afternoon

“Yes, we will be abused, there will be protesters, and yes, people will say horrible things on Twitter, but that’s the courage I’m talking about.”

He admitted that many did not have the “qualities” to show such courage, but there would be an electoral reward if they did.

“I think, and what I’ve seen around the Western world, is when conservative leaders do that (show courage) – guess what they win elections,” he said.

Sir. Farage spoke to a friendly crowd on Saturday afternoon who had gathered to attend the two-day conservative CPAC forum held at Sydney’s Darling Harbor International Convention Centre.

Police at one point had to separate CPAC attendees and media representatives who had wandered into the demonstration and received a hostile reception.

Protesters also ran to get through a back entrance to the center but were blocked by police, who again pushed them away as they tried to march towards the main entrance of the building, chanting ‘F**k off fascists’.