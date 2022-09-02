UK businesses expect consumers to pay more as costs rise, finds BoE survey

UK companies expect faster output price growth in the coming year, a sign that they are passing rising costs on to consumers, according to data from Thursday calling for further monetary policy tightening.

A survey of chief financial officers of British companies published by the Bank of England found that price pressures become more entrenched in the economy as wage growth accelerates.

The findings come amid an intensification of the cost of living, with double-digit inflation and rising energy bills hitting household finances and pushing consumer confidence to its lowest level in nearly 50 years.

The companies expected output price growth to reach 6.5 percent in the coming year, up from 6.3 percent a month earlier and the highest level since records began in 2017.

The survey, conducted between August 5 and 19, found that in the year to August, average unit costs had increased by an estimated 9.8 percent, also the highest on record.

This was partly due to higher profit growth. Average wages are said to have increased by 6.4 percent over the same period, up from 5.5 percent in the year to July. Wage expectations for the next 12 months also rose to 5.5 percent, 0.4 percent more than in July.

The numbers are being watched closely by the BoE’s Monetary Policy Committee for signs of a “wage spiral” as revenues begin to rise in response to rising prices.

They support the view that the MPC will raise interest rates for the seventh time in a row at its next meeting on September 15. percent chance of an even greater increase.

Wage growth was fueled by widespread labor shortages, according to the survey. Nearly nine in ten companies reported that it was more difficult than usual to recruit new employees.

As a result, business expectations for consumer price inflation for the coming year rose to 8.4 percent in August, from 7.3 percent a month earlier.

High cost pressures and selling price expectations, despite a recent easing, were confirmed by the final reading of the S&P Global/Cips UK manufacturing purchasing managers index.

The survey, also published on Thursday, found that the downturn in production in the UK deepened in August as demand from domestic and foreign markets fell sharply. The headline index fell to 47.3 in August, down from 52.1 in the previous month and the lowest since May 2020, when the country was in a pandemic lockdown.

Rob Dobson, director of S&P Global Market Intelligence, said there were reports of customers delaying or canceling deals due to heightened economic uncertainty following recession warnings, rising prices and parts shortages.

James Brougham, senior economist at the manufacturers’ trading group Make UK, said immediate intervention was “necessary to limit the worst economic damage to the fabric of the industry”.