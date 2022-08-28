UK bus users face ‘significant’ price rises over surging fuel costs

Bus users in the UK face “significant” price hikes in 2023 as operators expect to lock in fuel purchases for next year at high rates, a senior executive of one of the largest companies has warned, a move that would add to pressure on the cost of living for millions who depend on transportation.

Diesel and gasoline have risen nearly 2 pounds per liter since March after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, pushing the cost of filling an average car tank to more than 100 pounds.

The first signs are that bus use has increased since March as some commuters switch from car travel.

Until now, major bus companies have avoided charging higher fuel prices because they buy diesel in advance.

However, Phil Southall of Go Ahead, a senior bus director, said it, and other operators, typically pre-purchase fuel in bulk to protect against price fluctuations.

So far, only half of the company’s fuel has been secured for 2023, meaning it may need to raise rates if it fixes higher rates in the coming months.

“If things don’t stabilize, there’s a cliff where we may need to raise rates significantly,” he told the Financial Times.

Go Ahead, which operates 6,000 buses in the UK, usually arranges half of its offer a year in advance, a quarter three years and the final quarter four years before.

The strategy involves holding 2023 fuel prices later this year.

“That’s when it will hit us, if you come to negotiate the price, the only option is to pass that on to customers,” he said.

“It will be a rate increase of at least 10 percent because you have no other option.”

About two-thirds of a bus company’s costs are drivers, while fuel typically accounts for 15 percent of business expenses, making it difficult for companies to absorb high increases.

“Any significant increase in that would have to be passed on to customers,” Southall said.

“If you’re hedged at a lower price then you won’t get a hit this year, but when it comes to hedging fuel for next year you might pay twice the price,” he added. “All we can say at this point is that it’s a risk on the horizon.”

Estimates from watchdog Transport Focus indicate that more than 1 million additional passengers have started using buses since early March, while Go Ahead said it had also seen a sharper increase in travel in the past three months.

Rising transportation costs are already filtering through to higher food and commodity prices, as transportation companies pass on the cost of refueling. The cost of driving a single truck for long distances has risen by £20,000 a year, transport group Freight Link Europe warned last week.

Are you having trouble managing your finances when the cost of living rises? Our consumer editor Claer Barrett and financial educator Tiffany ‘The Budgetnista’ Aliche discussed tips on the best ways to save and budget as prices rise around the world in our latest IG Live. look at it here.