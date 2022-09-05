UK at risk of EM-style ‘sudden stop’

This may shock you, but investors are a little concerned about the UK’s ‘policy paralysis’ as they described it to our colleagues last week. However, things can be a lot worse, according to Deutsche Bank.

Here’s what Deutsche Bank’s Shreyas Gopal wrote in a note just published as Liz Truss is formally announced as the UK’s next Prime Minister (our emphasis below):

With the current account deficit already at record levels, sterling needs large capital inflows, supported by rising investor confidence and falling inflation expectations. However, the opposite happens. The UK is suffering from the highest inflation in the G10 and deteriorating growth prospects. A major, unfunded and untargeted fiscal expansion, accompanied by possible changes in the BoE’s mandate, could lead to an even greater rise in inflation expectations and – at worst – the rise of fiscal dominance. Taking emergency measures around the Northern Ireland Protocol could increase uncertainty over trade policy. With the global macroeconomic backdrop so uncertain, investor confidence cannot be taken for granted. The risk premium on UK government bonds is already rising, along with unusually large foreign outflows. If investor confidence continues to crumble, these dynamics could turn into a self-fulfilling balance of payments crisis where foreigners would refuse to fund the UK’s foreign deficit. . . . With the current account at risk of close to 10% short, a sudden stop is no longer a negligible tail risk. The UK is increasingly at risk of no longer attracting sufficient foreign capital to finance the external balance. If so, the pound would have to depreciate significantly to close the gap in the external accounts. In other words, a currency crisis typical of emerging markets.

As DB points out, a balance of payments crisis may sound extreme for a G7 economy, but it’s hardly unprecedented. Aggressive fiscal spending, a major energy shock and a decline in sterling drove the UK into the arms of the IMF in the 1970s. Today’s environment is eerily similar.

Gopal estimates that the British pound will need to fall another 15 percent in trade-weighted terms to bring the UK’s foreign deficit back to its 10-year average. At the same time, the economic fundamentals look . . . not good.

So in an extreme EM style sudden stop scenario, how far could the pound fall?

whopping 30 percent may be required, DB estimates.

Truss wants to avoid a recession by cutting taxes and supporting households through the spike in energy costs. DB is concerned that while fiscal support is appropriate to support growth, massive generosity could be dangerous.

A very large but untargeted spending package – such as a 10 ppt VAT cut – could significantly exacerbate the already large current account deficit and exacerbate investor fears about its sustainability – not to mention concerns about the sustainability of the current account. budget. In fact, given the continuing tightness in real income, the bar is extremely high for an increase in private sector savings to offset rising government borrowing. This is no time to expect ‘Ricardian equivalence’. Therefore, debt-financed government spending should almost mechanically widen the current account deficit. . . . Sure, in the UK, the incoming government is likely to make a verbal commitment to a smaller state and the desire to keep the debt-to-GDP ratio low, but set the bar for the market to believe this would be high if the actual policy consisted of sweeping and unfunded VAT reductions.

This is not the first time people are concerned about the UK. Bill Gross once said the UK government bond market was resting”on a bed of nitroglycerin” in 2010, but the gilts had the last laugh.

The country’s net international investment position has weakened, but still forms a defense against a sudden stop. The money financing its external deficit is not “hot money” that emerging markets have relied on in the past, and the UK has not borrowed money in other currencies – another classic emerging market vulnerability.

The price of outright default insurance in the UK has risen a bit lately, but remains very low, well below the levels seen in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis.

But DB remains concerned that there is a “non-zero chance” of policy errors leading to a balance of payments crisis.

Sterling’s weakness this year is far from just a story of pure pessimism about the pound itself. There is also a broad global dollar factor at work. To the extent that the British pound’s weakness was idiosyncratic, we would argue that there is now a mild recession in the price. But from here on we state that the pound is threading a fine needle. The risk is that policy increases the most important vulnerability: the external imbalance. If large and untargeted fiscal stimulus were to push the current account deficit to 10% of GDP, we believe the risks of a sudden shutdown would increase significantly.

Let’s hope Nigel Farage’s gin business takes off abroad.