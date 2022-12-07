UK and US ‘like-minded’ on nuclear power as key to energy security

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine has led to a major international spike in energy prices and prompted the European Union to pledge to get rid of Moscow’s gas. The bloc has now reduced its dependence on Russian gas to 9 percent, from 40 percent before the war. Loading Sunak said that to help deal with the rise in the cost of living, the group would push for more liquefied natural gas from the US to the UK and collaborate on energy efficiency measures. As part of this, the US will aim to export at least 9-10 billion cubic meters of LNG by 2023, more than doubling from 2021, and benefit from the UK’s leading import infrastructure. “Working with our allies, the United States and the United Kingdom commit to stepping up our cooperation to support international energy security, affordability and sustainability, while Europe reduces its dependence on Russian energy,” the pair said.

Nuclear power is now firmly back on the agenda, particularly in Britain and France, amid renewed energy security fears following the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the growing need to reduce global carbon emissions. The US is the world’s largest producer with 92 commercial reactors and accounts for more than 30 percent of the electricity generated by nuclear power worldwide. Loading In Germany, Chancellor Olaf Scholz ruled in October that all three of the country’s remaining nuclear power plants would remain in operation until mid-April 2023. They should have closed on December 31, according to plans drawn up by then Chancellor Angela Merkel following the Japanese accord. Fukushima nuclear disaster of 2011. Major reactor projects continue to face financial and construction difficulties, with the UK’s 3.2 gigawatt Hinkley Point C plant hit by delays and cost overruns. But analysts think the time may be right for SMRs – which could also prove affordable for countries unable to fund large nuclear power plants.