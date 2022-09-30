UK and EU agree to meet to try to resolve Northern Ireland dispute

UK and EU officials have agreed to meet for the first time in months to discuss how to resolve a bitter dispute over post-Brexit trade arrangements in Northern Ireland, in a sign that new UK Prime Minister Liz Truss will extend relations with Brussels wants to improve.

Negotiations to find a breakthrough over the Northern Ireland protocol, the part of Britain’s Brexit deal that regulates trade between Britain and Northern Ireland, broke down in February.

But on Friday, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly spoke with Maroš Šefčovič, the EU’s Brexit negotiator, and agreed that officials would meet “soon” to consider relaunching the stalled talks.

The dispute over the protocol has soured relations between the two sides since the UK left the EU in 2020, but Truss wants to resolve the disagreement.

Cleverley said in a tweet: “Good to speak with Maroš Šefčovič today on important shared issues, including Northern Ireland protocol. We have agreed that we will look for solutions to protect the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement. We’ll talk again soon.”

Šefčovič said in a separate tweet: “Both sides agree to seek solutions around the protocol, to bring predictability and certainty to people in Northern Ireland. The EU is committed to joint efforts. The teams will meet soon. James and I keep in touch.”

Officials on both sides said the atmosphere had warmed since Truss replaced Boris Johnson as prime minister.

Downing Street announced on Friday that it has agreed to meet with EU leaders at a summit in Prague next week.

Downing Street said: “The continent faces unprecedented shared challenges, driven by [Russian president Vladimir] Putin’s barbaric invasion of Ukraine, and the UK is determined to work with international allies to find solutions.”

Truss prioritizes UK economic growth above all else and the ongoing dispute with the EU over Northern Ireland’s trade arrangements threatens that goal.

Truss held “positive” talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the UN in New York last week.

British diplomats said Truss wanted to settle the dispute with Northern Ireland before the 25th anniversary of the Easter Good Friday Agreement, possibly leading to a state visit by US President Joe Biden to London in 2023.

The president has urged the UK and the EU to negotiate a settlement on the protocol.

The protocol kept Northern Ireland in the EU’s internal market for goods to avoid a border on the island of Ireland after Brexit.

It requires controls on products entering the region from Britain, which many Northern Irish trade unionists believe undermines the integrity of the UK. Companies complain about bureaucracy.

The dispute over the protocol has paralyzed politics in Northern Ireland and new elections could be held if the meeting in Stormont and the power-sharing executive are not restored by October 28.

The small Ulster Unionist party welcomed the planned meeting between UK and EU officials but called on London and Brussels to “include key stakeholders in Northern Ireland in these discussions”.

Additional reporting by Jude Webber in Dublin