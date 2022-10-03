UK and allies meet to discuss pipeline security after blasts

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) – The Joint Expeditionary Force group of northern European countries will meet Monday to discuss the safety of submarine pipelines and cables after blasts ruptured two natural gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said.

Wallace said the virtual meeting was convened by the UK and the Netherlands. The force brings together troops from 10 countries, including the Baltic and Scandinavian countries, and has grown in importance since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February.

Wallace also said Britain will acquire two specialist vessels to protect submarine cables and pipelines, with the first “multi-role seabed warfare survey vessel” by the end of next year.

Submarine explosions that damaged the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines last week have resulted in massive methane leaks. Nordic investigators said hundreds of kilograms of explosives were involved in the blast.

Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the West on Friday of sabotaging Russia’s pipelines, a charge vehemently denied by the United States and its allies.

Britain has officially blamed no one for the explosions, but Wallace told the Conservative Party annual conference that “Putin’s response is broader than just Ukraine. His reach continues. This week we saw the ‘mysterious’ damage to the Nord Stream pipelines. And it should remind us all how vulnerable our economy and infrastructure is to such hybrid attacks.”

Britain has made a significant contribution to military aid to Ukraine. Wallace said Britain would train another 20,000 to 30,000 Ukrainian troops in the UK, in addition to the 10,000 it has trained this year.

At the British Conservative Party’s annual conference in Birmingham, central England, Wallace said Britain was not trying to remove Putin as leader of Russia.

“We are not in the business of regime change,” he said.

But he also said Putin is unlikely to de-escalate the conflict.

“I don’t think he’ll take an exit,” Wallace said.

