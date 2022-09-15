‘Ugly Phil’ O’Neil reveals his embarrassment at being called ‘Jackie O’s ex-husband’

Phil O’Neil has expressed frustration at being known as the ‘ex-husband’ of radio superstar Jackie ‘O’ Henderson.

The WSFM presenter, 49, better known as ‘Ugly Phil’, was one of Australia’s top broadcasters when he secretly married up-and-coming announcer Henderson two decades ago. Their marriage lasted only a few years.

But today, Henderson’s fame has far surpassed his own, thanks to the success of her 20-year partnership with Kyle Sandilands.

“That’s my claim to fame, my answer to the pub quiz ‘Who’s Jackie O’s ex-husband?'” O’Neil said. Jess Rowe’s Big Talk Show.

“I was in a pub in Glebe, and that question was asked along the lines of ‘What? ex-famous person used to be married to Jackie O?’ The worst part was that no one knew the answer!’

O’Neil also lifted the lid on his “rocky” split from Henderson in 1999, and how hard it was to keep hosting their radio show together after their breakup.

“It was hard — when two people divorce who were married, there’s a rocky period,” he told podcast host Jessica Rowe.

“It was hard to do a radio show in between, especially when people didn’t know we were married, but we worked our way through it,” he said.

Henderson was just 18 when she met O’Neil in 1993 after calling on his Gold Coast radio show to try to win concert tickets.

The couple married a year later, and in 1996 Henderson was his co-host of the Hot30 Countdown – one of the most popular radio shows in the country.

But three years later, Phil abruptly quit his job and ended their marriage before moving to London for another job.

O’Neil was replaced by Kyle Sandilands, and they later rose to fame for the top-rated Kyle and Jackie O Show.

Now back in Australia, O’Neil and Henderson work for the same company, ARN.

The British-born DJ said he and Henderson often meet in the hallway at ARN’s Sydney headquarters, and catch up regularly.

“She’s been very successful at what she does,” he said of Henderson, one of Australia’s highest-paid TV and radio personalities.

In February 2022, more than 20 years after he and Henderson split, O’Neil married iHeartRadio producer Samantha Clarke. (Photo: O’Neil and Clarke on their wedding day)

“She’s got a great show and she’s worked really hard to get where she is. But our broadcast period was a long time ago,” he added.

It comes after O’Neil revealed he was married to iHeartRadio producer Samantha Clarke.

He announced the news on Instagram with a photo of the newlyweds holding their marriage certificates and captioned, “Officially Mrs. Ugly.”

Meanwhile, Henderson is currently single.

She hasn’t dated anyone in public since her divorce from British photographer Lee Henderson in 2018.

The former couple, now legally divorced and sharing custody of daughter Kitty (10), met in the year 2000 and married in 2003.