UFO sightings in Gosford NSW 1994: Australian ‘X-files’ mystery resurfaces on TikTok

A TikTok video has reopened one of Australia’s most intriguing ‘X-files’ by sharing remarkable eyewitness accounts of a UFO seen over Gosford nearly three decades ago.

So many people from all walks of life reported seeing a metallic ‘ball-like object’ in the NSW Central Coast region on or around New Year’s Eve that it made national headlines.

The so-called ‘1994 Gosford UFO incident’ has fascinated UFO enthusiasts ever since, and the TikTok video posted by the ufolegacy account provides living proof of why.

In the TikTok video, housewife June O’Hare describes seeing what appeared to be a vessel covered in light above the water

In the video made in 1996, housewife June O’Hare describes looking out the glass doors of her house when something incredible appeared.

“Where I’m sitting I can see the open water and I just couldn’t believe this thing could appear on the water,” she said.

‘It was some sort of craft, but it was completely surrounded by light below and all around. It just looked like a carousel. It wasn’t anything flat.

‘I was just confused. How could something practically appear and disappear into thin air?’

Pensioner Margaret Howe saw from her house window what she described as a ‘cylinder’ hovering over the lake.

Gosford Police Constable Bob Wenning said there were dozens of very similar sightings reported

“The top of the water lit up and when the light was up I could hear water rushing, the movement of the water and the water being raised up and shortly after that the water comes down on top of the lake,” she said.

‘I’m not young and people might think I’m a bit strange, seeing things or having a fantasy.

‘I have a fantasy, but not like this, not when I see something that I know I saw.’

Gosford police said at the time they had dozens of calls on New Year’s Eve reporting very similar incidents.

After this was reported in the local newspaper, more accounts appeared.

“All the people I spoke to had the exact same thing to say, there was no anomaly whatsoever in the object that was seen,” said Sgt Bob Wenning.

Some people described a vessel that shone strong beams into the lake that seemed to draw up water

‘It was a huge, very shiny chrome object in the shape of a ball.

‘At the bottom of the ball was a series of large white lights.

‘This object looked like it was soaking up water.’

Former air traffic controller Lindsay Carter claimed he saw something while on the Pacific Highway en route from Sydney to Gosford.

“I was staring straight out the windshield of the car and I saw about half a kilometer away a shiny silver metallic object crossing from south to north,” he said.

‘When you see something like this, there is a certain knowledge that you are looking at something that is outside of your experience.’

Adrian Bale, who the video identifies as a student, had an elevated view from a coastal vantage point.

Form air traffic controller Lindsay Carter said everything he saw from the Pacific Highway was “beyond his experience”

“We saw a bright light moving in a strange way that you’ll never see, or we’d never seen anyway,” he said.

‘It was moving fast and moving in a zig-zag shape, for example.

‘We watched it for 10 to 15 minutes and saw it moving in this direction to the north and we just saw this bright light – 15 to 20 meters above our car – the bright light, the radiating light towards our car.

“Honey, that was just amazing.”

Businessman Rick Dowse said he noticed a bright light coming to the right of his car.

“It seemed to be following us for a while and then suddenly it turned at a right angle across the highway in front of the car,” he said.

‘It was large, round and seemed to have a stream of sparks flying out the back of it. I don’t know what it was, but it was very peculiar.’

‘At first I thought it might be some kind of meteorite, but it was too big. It was traveling too slowly and turning at a right angle, which meteorites are not prone to do.’

In the comments below the video, there were even more true believers confirming accounts.

‘I saw this as a 15-year-old. I can confirm it went from south to north from my view at Umina,’ one TikTok user wrote.

‘I was only young at the time but my family saw this as we were overlooking Woy Woy Bay. My mom and I had dreams that came true ever since then, said another.

Some, however, were more skeptical.

‘I always thought there was something else in the water at the shore,’ wrote one.

For others, it was the ’90s fashion choices that were out of this world.

‘Is the guy in the glasses and gray shirt an old friend from the Curiosity Show?’ wrote one.

Coincidentally or not, 1994 may have been the period in which the paranormal pop culture sensation The X-files, an American television drama about a massive government conspiracy, to keep real encounters with aliens secret.