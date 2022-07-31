UFC’s Dana White suggests Jake Paul cancelled his upcoming fight due to struggles with ticket sales

UFC chief Dana White has suggested that Jake Paul canceled his expected upcoming fight with Hasim Rahman Jr due to a lack of interest and not selling enough tickets.

Paul was supposed to meet Rahman Jr in the ring at Madison Square Garden on August 6, but he slowed down the fight due to a problem with his opponent’s weight.

White – who has clashed with Paul in the past – has offered an alternative theory, stating that the fight was canceled due to low ticket sales for the fight at the famously expensive boxing venue.

“I think they sold less than $1 million in tickets and it costs $500,000 to turn on the f***ing lights at MSG,” he said.

‘That’s what I think. Not to mention hotel rooms in New York and transportation is very expensive.’

According to Paul’s promotion company, Rahman had lost less than a pound than he had initially agreed for the fight – which was to take place at a maximum of 200 pounds.

Rahman weighed 216 pounds on July 7 and had reportedly assured Paul’s team that he was on track to arrive at the weigh-in on August 5.

Paul’s camp claim that it “became apparent that these assurances had not been made in good faith.”

Youtuber’s promotional team, Most Valuable Promotions, announced the news Saturday night, saying they couldn’t partner with someone who “behaved in such a deceitful and calculated manner.”

Paul was originally slated to fight Tommy Fury, but the younger brother of world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury withdrew for a second time after being denied the visa needed to enter America.

The YouTube star called an “emergency press conference” as he posted a video to his Twitter account labeling Rahman as “unprofessional,” before immediately changing his bio to read: “Hasim Rahman Jr and Tommy Fury were both too scared to fight me and I’m not the ‘real boxer’… lololol.’

“Okay folks, emergency press conference,” he said. “You may have seen the news that Hasim Rahman Jr. retired from battle, this is no joke.

‘I’m devastated. I can’t fucking believe this. We just got this news.

“This is just another case of a professional boxer, like Tommy Fury, being afraid to fight me. It’s obvious that these guys have been so unprofessional to work with, looking for an excuse to get more money out of this event. To force us to do things.

“And from the jump I knew from the bottom of my heart that these guys didn’t want to go in the ring with me, it’s as clear as day.”