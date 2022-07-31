UFC’s Dana White suggests Jake Paul cancelled his upcoming fight due to struggles with ticket sales
UFC chief Dana White has suggested that Jake Paul canceled his expected upcoming fight with Hasim Rahman Jr due to a lack of interest and not selling enough tickets.
Paul was supposed to meet Rahman Jr in the ring at Madison Square Garden on August 6, but he slowed down the fight due to a problem with his opponent’s weight.
White – who has clashed with Paul in the past – has offered an alternative theory, stating that the fight was canceled due to low ticket sales for the fight at the famously expensive boxing venue.
“I think they sold less than $1 million in tickets and it costs $500,000 to turn on the f***ing lights at MSG,” he said.
‘That’s what I think. Not to mention hotel rooms in New York and transportation is very expensive.’
Jake Paul has criticized Hasim Rahman Jr for pulling out of their upcoming fight on August 6
UFC boss Dana White has suggested the fight was canceled due to lack of ticket sales
According to Paul’s promotion company, Rahman had lost less than a pound than he had initially agreed for the fight – which was to take place at a maximum of 200 pounds.
Rahman weighed 216 pounds on July 7 and had reportedly assured Paul’s team that he was on track to arrive at the weigh-in on August 5.
Paul’s camp claim that it “became apparent that these assurances had not been made in good faith.”
Paul said Rahman struggled to lose weight to hit the 205 pound threshold
Youtuber’s promotional team, Most Valuable Promotions, announced the news Saturday night, saying they couldn’t partner with someone who “behaved in such a deceitful and calculated manner.”
Paul was originally slated to fight Tommy Fury, but the younger brother of world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury withdrew for a second time after being denied the visa needed to enter America.
The YouTube star called an “emergency press conference” as he posted a video to his Twitter account labeling Rahman as “unprofessional,” before immediately changing his bio to read: “Hasim Rahman Jr and Tommy Fury were both too scared to fight me and I’m not the ‘real boxer’… lololol.’
Paul quickly changed his biography to claim that Rahman and Tommy Fury were too scared to fight him
“Okay folks, emergency press conference,” he said. “You may have seen the news that Hasim Rahman Jr. retired from battle, this is no joke.
‘I’m devastated. I can’t fucking believe this. We just got this news.
“This is just another case of a professional boxer, like Tommy Fury, being afraid to fight me. It’s obvious that these guys have been so unprofessional to work with, looking for an excuse to get more money out of this event. To force us to do things.
“And from the jump I knew from the bottom of my heart that these guys didn’t want to go in the ring with me, it’s as clear as day.”
FULL STATEMENT BY JAKE PAUL’S MOST VALUABLE PROMOTIONS
A statement from Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions read: “On July 5, Hasim Rahman, Jr. a fight deal to fight Jake Paul on August 6 at Madison Square Garden with a weight limit of 200 lbs.
During the signing, Rahman provided evidence of his weight to console Most Valuable Promotions and the New York State Athletic Commission that he would not lose more than 10 percent of his weight in the four weeks leading up to the fight. Since he weighed 216 lbs on July 7, Rahman and his camp have publicly and privately given assurances that he was on track to make weight at the August 5 weigh-in, going so far as to provide a letter signed by an authorized nutritionist that his weight loss progressed without any problems according to the New York State Athletic Commission’s required weekly weight checks.
“Over the past 48 hours, it has become clear that these commitments have not been made in good faith.
On Friday, Rahman filed a weight check with the New York State Athletic Commission that showed he had lost less than a pound since signing up to compete 24 days earlier.
This prompted the Commission to declare that it would not approve the fight for less than 205 lbs. Still, Jake Paul was willing to continue the fight at this new weight and a new contract was sent to Rahman’s promoter who weighs 205 lbs. limit, imposing severe penalties if he fails to make weight.
“When he received this new contract on Saturday morning, Rahman’s camp announced for the very first time that he intended to weigh 215 pounds. at the official weigh-in and would not agree to weigh 205 pounds and inform Most Valuable Promotions that they are withdrawing from the fight unless the fight was agreed to at 215 pounds.
“MVP and Jake Paul won’t reward someone who has behaved so deceitfully and calculated.
“Therefore, MVP has no choice but to cancel the August 6 event. This forced outcome affects Jake Paul, Amanda Serrano and all the other fighters on this map who have been training tirelessly for this event over the past few months. The boxing community must have Hasim Rahman Jr. liable for his lack of professionalism.
“Endless work, time and money has gone into putting this event together and we want to thank our team, Showtime, Madison Square Garden, Holden Boxing and all of our partners for their continued support. Above all, we would like to thank our fans for their commitment to the athletes and the sport of boxing.’