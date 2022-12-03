Saturday, December 3, 2022
Australia

UFC temporarily bans fighters who want to remain associated with James Krause, their suspended coach

James Krause is suspended from coaching pending the outcome of a gambling investigation

The UFC announced Friday that fighters who remain with coach James Krause will be temporarily banned from the organization during an investigation into suspicious bets on one of his fighters.

UFC are investigating the circumstances of a November 5 fight between Darrick Minner (coached by Krause) and Shayilan Nuerdanbieke.

The organization said it was informed by sources that suspicious gambling patterns had been observed during the fight.

According to ESPNthe odds of Nuerdanbieke winning changed dramatically in the hours leading up to the fight, as multiple sportsbooks reportedly gained betting interest for the fight to last less than 2.5 rounds and for Nuerdanbieke to win by knockout in the first round .

Nuerdanbieke won by TKO at 1:07 in the first round.

While Krause is suspended and Minner has been released from the UFC, the organization still intends to punish fighters who associate with Krause.

UFC has since advised Krause and the respective managers who work with affected fighters that fighters who choose to be coached by Krause or who continue to train at his gym are banned from participating in UFC events, effective immediately pending the outcome. of the aforementioned government investigations,” they said in a statement.

“In addition to the safety and health of its fighters, UFC believes there is no more important part of professional mixed martial arts than the integrity of the sport.”

Krause was suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission on November 18.

