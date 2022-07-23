UFC star Paddy Pimblett is suspended from Twitter on the day of his UFC London fight  

UFC star Paddy Pimblett found himself in hot water again on social media with his Twitter account suspended on the day of the biggest fight of his career.

The Liverpool lightweight has developed a huge following on social media thanks to his hilarious antics and outspoken opinions, with over a million followers on Instagram and over 240k subscribers on YouTube.

However, this isn’t the first time the lightweight prospect has found themselves in the hot water of social media.

Paddy Pimblett has become one of the UFC’s biggest stars since his September 2021 debut

The Baddy’s outspoken nature online has resulted in his account being suspended multiple times

After knocking out Luigi Vendramini on his UFC debut in September, Pimblett was asked who he would like to fight next.

“I’m not really calling anyone. All I want to mention is a company: Instagram. Give me back my account, lizards’ Pimblett responded.

As reported by MMAManiahe had his Twitter account deleted in November for “violation of community rules.”

Pimblett spoke of his account being taken down on Instagram at the time, as he wrote: ‘Looks like I’m going to make a new twitter tonight ppl. The worlds of snowflakes, you can’t even give it back to trolls these days, but they can say what they want.’

Pimblett vs. Leavitt: head to head Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett

Jordan ‘The Monkey King’ Leavitti 27 Age 27 5 ft 10 in (178 cm) Height 5 ft 9 in (175 cm) 11 stone, 2lbs Weight 11 stone, 1lb 18 wins 11 6 by KO 1 3 Losses 1 0 pulls 0

“Paddy the Bad Guy” has yet to explain why his account was suspended on this occasion, but his page reads: “Twitter suspends accounts that break Twitter rules.”

Despite his rising fame since emerging as one of British MMA’s biggest prospects, Pimblett’s problems with social media giants persisted.

With a second UFC win with an empathetic first-round entry about Rodrigo Vargas, The Baddy used his post-fight interview to continue his feud with Facebook and Instagram, calling out Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg for a fight in the Octagon:

‘Who do I want to fight with? Mark Zuckerberg. Boy, I’m gonna smash your head in!

He continued: ‘I’ve had enough of you boy. You know what I mean. I’m tired of you closing my Instagram accounts. All I do is help charities and help people with mental health problems. You’re the biggest bully in the world, boy!’

Pimblett will be featured on the UFC London card tonight against 10-1 American Jordan Leavitt.

At yesterday’s weigh-in, Pimblett silenced critics who had commented on his eating habits by hitting the 11th 2lbs lightweight limit before showing his backside to the media in attendance.