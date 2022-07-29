UFC star Mike ‘Blood Diamond’ Mathetha on how he ‘built a brotherhood’ with Israel Adesanya

The latest product from New Zealand’s esteemed City Kickboxing has arguably the best nickname in the UFC – and the backing of its world champion fighters to become the sport’s newest star.

Mike Mathetha, better known as Blood Diamond, moved from war-torn Zimbabwe at the age of 10, admitting it was “scary” going to school amid riots and the Mozambican civil conflict.

The 34-year-old told Daily Mail Australia that the culture shock was “enormous” after arriving in New Zealand from Africa – he admitted there were “about 10 black families” across the town where he settled.

His last fight was a first-round defeat to Jeremiah Wells, a fight he was tipped to win. Blood Diamond and his team admitted that he was dragged into a ground fight and failed to show his abilities.

In footage prior to the pre-fight weigh-in, Adesanya was caught in tears as his sparring partner was about to fulfill his dream — something Blood Diamond says shows his selflessness.

Blood Diamond (center) has the support of sparring partner and UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya (right) to become the sport’s newest star

“He was the only other black fighter. We looked at each other, you’re a black fighter, I’m a black fighter. We hit each other and it was fine, we built a bond and a brotherhood,” he said.

Like many fighters, he turned to martial arts because he was bullied at school — before finding a passion due in large part to his early connection with UFC middleweight champion and sparring partner Israel Adesanya.

“The world may see him as the champion, but he is our brother. He celebrates us when we win and picks us up when we have our losses,” said Blood Diamond.

“If someone like that can do that in the position they are in, it encourages other teammates to support each other.”

Blood Diamond said the nickname has followed him throughout his career and he has now asked iconic announcer Bruce Buffer to introduce him by the nickname alone.

The 34-year-old is the only Zimbabwean to fight in the UFC, but hopes the paths laid by him and Nigerian-born Adesanya will allow others to take up the sport.

The natural athlete was a late bloomer in MMA, explaining that as a child he tried “literally everything” in Africa and New Zealand.

“I actually liked hockey, field hockey. I was surprisingly good at it,” he said.

Blood Diamond moved to New Zealand from war-torn Zimbabwe when he was 10 years old – but proudly wears the colors of his homeland

Like City Kickboxing teammate Kai Kara-France, Blood Diamond was drawn to fighting to escape the difficulties of school life — saying the gym helped him find his place in his adopted country.

“It gives you a kind of power. Being bullied just makes you feel helpless. You can’t help it, you just have to accept it,” he told Daily Mail Australia.

“It felt safe, I deserved some strength. I hate running, if I tried to run they would get me. The worst thing that happened was I cried when I was tired, so I thought I’d better learn to fight.”

Blood Diamond will take on Cosce in the preliminaries of UFC277, live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas starting at noon on Sunday (AEST).