UFC star Kai Kara-France reveals he was bullied when he went to same school as Sonny Bill Williams

Kai Kara-France is on the cusp of becoming New Zealand’s second UFC champion when he drafts Brandon Moreno at UFC277 – proving he’s come a long way since being bullied at a Kiwi school as a kid with some very famous alumni.

The little Kiwi has seen a meteoric rise in the flyweight division, recently beating deadly Russian Askar Askarov in a dominant display in March.

Champion Deiveson Figueiredo called out Kara-France and said he deserved the next shot at his title after three fights against Moreno – but an injury means the 29-year-old will face the Mexican on Sunday for the interim title.

Kara-France believes he will bring a third title back to Auckland gym City Kickboxing, which features lightweight champion Israel Adesanya and featherweight king Alex Volkanovski.

“I believe I have been the champion for the past three years. That’s what I’ve learned from Izzy and Alex,” he told Daily Mail Australia.

‘You are not presented with things, we do not take that for granted.’

Kiwi UFC star Kai Kara France (pictured) is a proud Maori man – and aims to be the latest in an impressive lineup of UFC champions from Australia and New Zealand

Kara-France, a proud Kiwi with Maori heritage who regularly performs haka at weigh-ins and before his fights, admitted to turning to the world of MMA after being bullied in high school for his height.

He started fighting when he was 10 after being taken to a class with his friend’s father. He immediately connected with the other people at the gym, attracted by the sense of community.

“It was the personal growth that I loved about martial arts. It was something that team sports just didn’t have,” he said.

Kara-France, attended Auckland’s heralded Mount Albert Grammar – where Sonny Bill Williams is one of its esteemed alums.

‘I was bullied a lot. I didn’t want to go to school, so my parents got me into martial arts. I never thought that shy kid in high school would be this,” he told the Daily Mail Australia.

“It’s crazy how it ends.”

The 29-year-old is looking for City Kickboxing teammates Israel Adesanya (center) and Alex Volkanovski (left) as the region’s newest champion

The 29-year-old, who welcomed his first child with his wife Char during the pandemic, said he was at a local deli in Auckland when someone approached him claiming to have attended the same school.

“He walked by and he came up to me and said we were going to high school together. He’s a bit bigger now, he’s a tradie and said he followed my journey,” the flyweight told the Daily Mail Australia.

“I said, ‘Bro, I should give you shelter now’.”

City Kickboxing teammate Dan Hooker also attended the Mount Albert, but Kara-France says the school refuses to recognize their achievements.

“I think they think we’re just crooks fighting in the street,” Kara-France said.

“I’m not wasting my time thinking too much about it, but if they ever want me to come back to speak, the price has only gone up.”

He joined Adesanya in decrying the New Zealand government’s treatment of fighters, particularly Covid, which granted special travel waivers for the All Blacks but not for them.

“We were the only sport to be practiced during the pandemic, we helped a lot of people get away from the reality of lockdowns,” he said.

Adesanya has said that is why he will never fight in New Zealand again.

Kara-France (pictured with his wife Char and their new child) recently had a run-in with a bully who terrorized him during school

Kara-France is poised to become the region’s newest champion and said he is now motivated by “legacy” and said he will try to bring a unified title fight against Figueiredo to Australia.

‘I’m not overwhelmed by it, I expected it. I’m ready to be the next face of this division,” he declared.

“I’m teammates of world champions, I’ve seen what they have to do. It’s like déjà vu, it’s fate.’

Kai Kara-France will take on Brandon Moreno at UFC277 live from American Airlines Center starting Sunday, noon (AEST).