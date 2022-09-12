UFC star Conor McGregor mocks cancer survivor after being told he was ‘rapidly ageing’ on Twitter

Conor McGregor has been accused of being “rattling” after calling a young cancer survivor a “prune head” during a bizarre social media rant last night.

The UFC star lashed out at college student Sam Sallick after the young American claimed the professional fighter was “aging fast.”

The 34-year-old former MMA champion seemed offended by the comment and fired back at his nine-million-strong army of fans in a now-deleted tweet.

Conor McGregor launched his bizarre Twitter rant against an American college student last night, calling the cancer survivor a “prune head” before deleting his tweet 20 minutes later

‘Lord Almighty. Say less brother. You look like a baby grandpa. @yungsallick you little plum head,” McGregor wrote, before deleting the tweet 20 minutes later.

In a later social media post – which was also deleted – the Irishman added: ‘Despite opposing beliefs, I never fire the first shot at verbal warfare or disrespect. I close it with bombs that erase the original comments or comments, but never go off first.”

McGregor’s loyal followers reacted furiously to the Notorious’s tweets, with scores aimed at the Washington DC student.

Sam was “annoyed” by the bombing, with McGregor aficionados calling him a “prune” and “little troop,” before mocking his appearance, with one saying, “You look like you’re somewhere between 15 and 49.” can be.’

Sam Sallick, pictured right, was diagnosed with a rare cancer in 2019 while in high school in Washington DC

Numerous McGregor fans took aim at Sam and mocked his appearance after the UFC star’s tweets

But he also gained support online, with one person tweeting, “Brotha, you made it, this is a win for you,” and another saying, “You upset him.”

The bullying comes after Mr Sallick overcame a protracted battle with a rare cancer.

He was diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma, a very rare bone cancer that affects about 200 children and young adults in the US each year, in 2019 while they were in high school.

He went through a grueling 17 rounds of chemotherapy and three surgeries before beating the disease — what. He now proudly calls himself a “cancer survivor” in his Twitter bio.

Sam was diagnosed in high school in 2019 with Ewing’s sarcoma, a very rare bone cancer that affects approximately 200 children and young adults in the US each year.

McGregor has previously been ‘warned’ by UFC boss Dana White about his online feuds after falling out with Russian prankster Hasbulla

The online feud is the latest in a string of social media clashes involving McGregor.

Earlier this month, the controversial fighter sparked outrage by going after little internet sensation Hasbulla Magomedov, who suffers from a growth hormone deficiency.

In a similar series of now-deleted tweets, the UFC star addressed the 99cm-tall prankster from Russia.

McGregor tweeted: “I’d love to kick that little idiot Hasbulla over a goalpost,” before labeling him as “a little stinky inbreeding.”

It’s not clear what sparked the feud between the pair, but Hasbulla is good friends with McGregor’s longtime rival Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Hasbulla, 19, was called a ‘gimp’ and an ‘inbred’ by McGregor during a social media brawl earlier this month

UFC boss Dana White – who is friends with Hasbulla – warned McGregor to ‘look at himself’ after his feud with Hasbulla

The fiery 19-year-old Hasbulla reacted to the Irishman by saying he would ‘crush’ him and called for a fight between the pair.

Hasbulla added: ‘Hey uncle @danawhite and @ufc make it happen let me eat this chicken @TheNotoriousMMA. I am hungry, I crush him with my mountain spirit. My brother @TeamKhabib smashed him and his whole team, now it’s my time to stand up! #HasbullaTime #CantDeleteMyTweetsConor.’

But McGregor’s comment raised concern with UFC boss Dana White, who warned the fighter – who is worth an estimated £171 million ($200 million) – that he may need to “look at himself.”

Talk about My mom’s basement podcast, 53-year-old White – who is friends with Hasbulla. said, “Conor better watch himself. If he runs into Hasbulla, he’ll be in big trouble.”