UFC star Conor McGregor challenges Hasbulla to a sparring match as the pair continue to clash online

Conor McGregor has challenged Hasbulla to a UFC sparring match as the pair continue to fight online.

McGregor hasn’t fought since last year, when he broke his leg in a defeat to Dustin Poirier, but he has regularly clashed with rivals online, including Hasbulla, a social media star and Russian prankster.

It’s not clear what sparked the feud between the pair, but Hasbulla is good friends with McGregor’s longtime rival Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Hasbulla has previously demanded that UFC president Dana White let him fight McGregor in the octagon after their rivalry continued to develop.

The Irishman has now called for something similar to happen and put the rules on social media.

In a now-deleted tweet, McGregor exclaimed Hasbulla, saying, “Let me spar Hasbulla UFC. Big gloves and a friendly affair, I swear.’

Hasbulla hasn’t publicly commented on McGregor yet, but given the history behind their feud, it would be a surprise if he said no, regularly calling McGregor a “chicken” — a nickname considered a particularly bad slur in Russia. .

McGregor first caused a stir on social media earlier this month by going after the pint-sized internet sensation.

In a similar series of now-deleted tweets, the UFC star went after the 99cm-tall prankster.

McGregor tweeted: “I’d love to kick that little idiot Hasbulla over a goalpost,” before labeling him as “a little stinky inbreeding.”

Hasbulla wasted no time hitting back at the Irishman.

“I don’t follow bums… I didn’t know someone was sticking their mouth out,” Hasbulla tweeted.

He continued: ‘At least one of us held an unbeaten record. Hasbulla 1. McGregor 0.”

Their war of words was then rekindled when McGregor once again called Hasbulla a “gimp” in a now-deleted social media post.

McGregor tweeted an edited photo of him on a boat holding up a children’s toy with Hasbulla’s head Photoshopped on it.

Hasbulla has amassed a huge online following, including 3.2 million followers on Instagram and 4.7 billion views on TikTok

McGregor had captioned the photo with the photo, “Now what do you say, you little idiot,” before later deleting the tweet.

Hasbulla hit back and posted a screenshot of the now-deleted post, saying, “Can’t make this up. @TheNotoriousMMA why do you delete every time I reply.’

He then responded again, calling for a fight between the pair.

Hasbulla added: ‘Hey uncle @danawhite and @ufc, please make it happen, let me eat this chicken @TheNotoriousMMA. I am hungry, I crush him with my mountain spirit. My brother @TeamKhabib smashed him and his whole team, now it’s my time to stand up! #HasbullaTime #CantDeleteMyTweetsConor.’

UFC President White has previously spoken about the idea of ​​Hasbulla fighting, although he has argued that this is unlikely as Hasbulla’s father was reluctant to let his son fight in the cage due to fears for his safety.

Although he signed a five-year contract with UFC this month, White plans to use the Russian for media and appearances rather than fights.

Hasbulla rose to fame in late 2020 when he started posting videos on Instagram and TikTok where he performed daring stunts and pranks.

With his unique looks and confident demeanor, he quickly amassed a huge online following, including 3.2 million followers on Instagram and 4.7 billion views on TikTok.

He was born with a deficiency of growth hormone, a condition known as dwarfism, which caused him to have an abnormally short stature with normal body proportions.