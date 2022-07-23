UFC prodigy Paddy Pimblett is in prime shape again after having to lose 50lbs

Paddy Pimblett is one of the rising stars of the UFC and he has come to realize that he is both an athlete and a fighter, but he can’t help his love of food.

The 27-year-old has stepped onto the scene in the UFC with two first-round wins in his first two appearances, taking his overall record to 18-3.

However, when the Liverpudlian is not fighting or preparing to fight in the camp, it is eating.

Paddy Pimblett Gains Weight For His UFC London Showdown With Jordan Leavitt

He had to lose 50 pounds after rising to 205 pounds since his last win in March this year

‘Paddy the Baddy’ takes on American Jordan Leavitt at the O2 Arena on Saturday, July 23, during the UFC’s second visit to England’s capital this year.

The first show in March was praised by UFC President Dana White for calling the event “the biggest UFC Fight Night in UFC history” and on the spot decided to ensure the company returned for a rare second show the same year. .

Pimblett was a key part of the success White enjoyed with the first show and it’s no surprise that he is also positioned as the cornerstone of the second event.

‘Paddy the Baddy’ is one of the UFC’s most popular stars, but his love of food has been criticized and he was aware that he needed to lose weight after gaining 205 pounds from his last fight

Following his win over Rodrigo Vargas in March, the lightweight — who must weigh up to 156 pounds before fighting — says he’s pushed his eating desires to the limit to celebrate.

Just two months ago, Pimblett weighed in as a light-heavyweight, about three divisions heavier than the one he’s fighting.

“I took off my boxers and got in and I was 205,” he told the BBC. “And then it hit me, ‘Paddy, you’re fat here, boy. You have to sort this out.’

Pimblett lashed out at doubters who said he couldn’t gain weight by telling them to ‘kiss him’

‘And then you go on a diet. But for me there is no in-between. Everything I do, whether it’s partying, gambling, exercising, eating, it’s going hard or going home. I’ve always had such a mentality; I can not help it.’

Pimblett’s 11,000 calorie binge Salt and pepper chicken wrap (550 kcal) bacon (80) Cheese slice (80) Chips (1,200) Halloumi Fries (358) Chocolate (255) Chocolate bar (222) Chocolate cookie (430) Red velvet cookie (760) Cherry cola (298) Chocolate buttons (1286) Chocolate bar (241) Chocolate bar (192) Donut x2 (1180) Berry drink (90) Half chicken (568) chips (517) Rice (246) Garlic bread (362) Halloumi (177) Hummus & pita bread (623) Chicken wings (955) sauces Total calories: 10,670 + sauces

In general, the recommended daily calorie intake is 2,000 calories per day for women and 2,500 for men. Pimblett says he consumed nearly 11,000 in the days following his win. Even right after his win, he was mocking pizza at the post-fight press conference.

‘What don’t I like to eat? Pizza, pasta, Chinese, Thai food. I love burgers. I love a Nandos and chicken with salt and pepper are my favorite scrans. I just love food.

“But chocolate is one of my greats. And desserts. I love desserts.’

The former Cage Warriors lightweight champion told the BBC exactly what he ate and he told no lies – he really likes chocolate.

More than 3,300 of its calories came from chocolate, dwarfing the recommended daily allowance for sweet treats alone.

Earlier in his career, Pimblett vomited into the cage after a win that showed how dangerous a dramatic weight loss had been to his health. He had lost 26 pounds in just five days.

Pimblett has learned his lesson. After signing with the UFC, the prolific finisher hired a nutritionist and took much more care of his body to ensure a more calculated cut during training camp.

‘Now I do it very healthy, like a professional. I have a nutritionist who is responsible for changing my body over the years.

“I used to be a fighter, but now I’m an athlete too, so it’s all because of him and my food prep team, my professional chef. My life would be so much harder without them,” Pimblett said.

The die-hard Liverpool fan now measures all of his meals by precise macronutrients.

“It’s 27 grams of protein, 31 grams of carbohydrates, half a gram of fat and 309 calories,” explains Pimblett after a training session.

Pimblett weighed in before his UFC London showdown with Leavitt at the lightweight limit of 156 pounds on Friday to make the bout official.

In the weeks leading up to the fight, Pimblett showed fans on social media how he changed his body and did it the right way in training camp.

My weight loss transformation in my latest camp. A photo every week for eight weeks, on the way to do the same this time.’