UFC president Dana White gets 10 YEARS to live after controversial DNA test

Scientists today warned people against paying for controversial tests which claim to predict exactly how many years you have left to live.

Dana White, president of the UFC’s mixed martial arts league, made headlines last week when he said he only had ten years left.

He is one of a growing number of wealthy Americans paying for genetic tests that can cost hundreds.

They claim to work by measuring telomeres, structures at the tips of chromosomes that shorten as people age.

Studies suggest that people with shorter telomeres in their white blood cells are more likely to develop diseases such as cancer, heart disease and Alzheimer’s.

The tests are performed exclusively using blood samples and a swab of the inside of a person’s cheek.

Sir. White, who has an estimated net worth of $500 million, claimed his told him he had 10.4 years left, putting him on a life-changing diet and exercise program.

Dr. Arthur Caplan, a bioethicist at NYU Langone Health, says it’s irresponsible to give a time as specific as 10.4 years, since no one can tell the future that precisely.

While these types of results may scratch a sick itch that some have, they are not reliable for people who are not elderly or suffering from a serious chronic condition.

Dr. Hank Greely, a genetics and neuroethics expert at Stanford University, compared these tests to palm reading – and says they are ‘almost certainly’ inaccurate.

Dana White (pictured) said he took a genetic test offered by 10x Health System that said he had 10.4 years to live at his current health

The 10x Health System website now prominently features Mr. White, who markets his gene test

Sir. White, 53, shared his story further Action Junkeez Podcast published on September 20.

He said he is ‘obsessed’ with finding out what month he is going to die in.

What are gene tests… and how do they work? Many genetic tests claim to be able to give a person an accurate estimate of how long they have left to live. They work by analyzing a person’s genetic code and looking for certain mutations that put them at risk for disease and illness. Telemores, structures at the tips of a person’s chromosomes, are analyzed to determine the risk of diseases such as cancer, heart disease and Alzheimer’s. These structures will normally shorten as a person ages – signaling an increased risk of some chronic conditions. Genetic testing can accurately give someone a risk assessment of their future chance or developing disease, but cannot provide a 100 percent concrete answer Over-the-counter tests can cost anywhere from hundreds to thousands of dollars each

The test showed that he had significantly high triglyceride levels, which put him at high risk of suffering a heart attack, stroke or pancreatic problems later in life.

These are fats that are stored in the blood if someone consumes an excess of calories.

After the results came back, White entered a program to help prolong his life — and lost 30 pounds as a result.

The 10x Health System website now features prominently on Mr. White at the top of the website’s homepage along with the text “GET THE SAME GEN TEST DANA WHITE TOOK.”

It brands its genetic tests as: ‘revolutionary genetic testing allows you to discover exactly how you optimize your body, so you can build customized solutions based on your DNA.’

Both Dr. Caplan and Dr. Greely cast doubt on predictions as specific as those Mr. White received.

“For me, the biggest ethical problem with the DNA test is the same as the ethical problem with palm reading or other fortune-telling: it almost certainly doesn’t work,” Dr Greely explained to DailyMail.com.

‘At least not very well. The DNA tests can work in some rare cases, e.g. when someone has a strong genetic risk of a fatal disease, such as Huntington’s disease, which usually strikes at a certain age. But those conditions are rare.’

He says tests may be able to give probabilities of how likely a person is to reach a certain milestone – like what chance they have of making it to age 70 – but not far past that.

These kinds of tests should still primarily be reserved for the elderly, he says.

“In short, unless very compelling evidence is shown otherwise, I strongly suspect that the DNA test is worthless,” continued Dr. Greely.

He especially doubts the 10x Health System.

After reviewing the company’s website, he wrote to DailyMail.com: ‘I see NO reason to believe this. [On the other hand]as long as people don’t take it seriously, it’s no more unethical than a lot of stupid things we let people do.

“But it’s a big warning – ‘as long as people don’t take it seriously.’

Dr. Hank Greely (left), a genetics and neuroethics expert at Stanford University, said there is no reason to believe what the 10x Health System genetic test might find. Dr. Arthur Caplan (right) notes that insurance companies spend a lot of money predicting how long their customers will live when setting premiums and other rates

10x Health System did not respond to a DailyMail.com request for comment.

Dr. Caplan agrees that any test that tries to predict how long a person has left to live should give answers with probability rather than certainty.

He notes that insurers already do some form of this with the periodic tests they perform on enrollees.

They do this by using eight, family history and whether a person suffers from chronic conditions like high cholesterol or high blood pressure – not by using swabs to make accurate guesses about how long a person has left to live.

For a healthy, young person who does not suffer from chronic disease, Dr. Caplan does not see how these tests can provide specific areas of life.

He also says that those offering the test must also be willing to offer help to people after they receive their results – which Mr White received from 10x Health System.

Whether it’s helping to make lifestyle changes to extend life or giving someone mental health support for what can be a harrowing revelation.