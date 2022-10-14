UFC middleweight Sean Strickland admits he’s ‘not stable enough’ for interviews after expressing hate for Ronda Rousey during podcast appearance with Brendan Schaub

UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland insists he is done giving interviews after a disastrous podcast appearance.

Strickland recently filmed “Food Truck Diaries” with former UFC fighter and comedian Brendan Schaub, who has yet to release the full episode.

@BrendanSchaub – Twitter Strickland Says He’s Done Interview After Appearing In Food Truck Diaries

After filming the podcast, the 31-year-old claimed it would be his last interview for some time, saying he is “not stable enough to speak.”

“Just finished a Brendon Schaub podcast. I think this might be the last thing I do… I’m not stable enough to speak… after a while I start advocating puppy murder. No further request,” Strickland wrote on Instagram.

Strickland has earned himself the reputation of MMA’s Wildman for his wacky social media posts that often feature controversial opinions on sensitive topics and videos of him turning off sparring partners.

While explaining his distaste for podcasts in another social media post, Strickland revealed that during his chat with Schaub he ended up ranting about UFC legend Ronda Rousey.

“Sorry guys, I hate podcasts. I hate podcasts because when I start talking I get mad, my f***ing filter drops and I say shit that’s taken out of the f***ing context,” he added.

getty Strickland has become one of the most controversial stars on the UFC roster

Though the interview has yet to air, Strickland anticipated the response he would get and offered an explanation for his comments before anyone had even heard them.

“So, before you fucking jump on me, let me explain. I explained why I hate Ronda Rousey and why I think she’s all that’s wrong with the damn world.”

Strickland went on to reveal that he was previously annoyed by Rousey, who lost her father to suicide, as she claimed to have felt suicide in the wake of her first MMA defeat to Holly Holm in 2015.

However, after some thought, ‘Tarzan’ clearly understands that he was out of step and will now put the mic down to focus on recovering from the biggest loss of his career.

GETTY Pereira Let Strickland Eat His Words At UFC 276

Strickland returns to the Octagon on December 17 when he takes on perennial middleweight contender Jared Cannonier in Las Vegas.

It will be his first fight back after a humiliating knockout loss to Alex Pereira, whose attack he mocked ahead of their UFC 276 clash in July.

On the same card, Cannonier fell short against longtime middleweight king, Israel Adesanya, who is now defending his title against Pereira at UFC 281 on November 13, after losing to the Brazilian twice during their kickboxing days.