UFC London stars Tom Aspinall and Curtis Blaydes share a drink after ill-fated main event clash

Heavyweight contender Tom Aspinall had unlikely company as he drowned his grief after his UFC London defeat – his opponent Curtis Blaydes joined him for a post-fight pint.

In a bout that would determine the next championship contender in the heavyweight division, the pair would fight for five five-minute rounds in front of a packed crowd at the O2 Arena in UFC London’s main event.

However, after a wild first exchange, Aspinall went down in agony after clutching his right knee for just 15 seconds, leaving referee Herb Dean Blaydes ruling the TKO winner due to injury.

Curtis Blaydes (left) and Tom Aspinall (right) have a drink after their ill-fated UFC main event

29-year-old Aspinall is escorted from the Octagon after a bizarre knee injury

The injury is a huge setback for Atherton-born Aspinall, who has seen a spectacular rise in the heavyweight ranks since signing to the UFC in 2020.

In a photo he shared on his Instagram account after the action, Aspinall hugged his opponent and the two had a drink together.

‘A beer makes everything tastier. What a guy, big Curtis and his team came over to say hello.’ wrote Aspinall.

‘Unfortunately, strange accidents happen, tonight was not my night. Love you all xx’

Despite the unfortunate conclusion of the main event, the UFC’s return to London still provided an excellent showcase of British MMA.

Featherweight Nathaniel Wood returned to action in triumph against American Charles Rosa, winning a unanimous decision after an action-packed three-round bout.

Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann delighted the London crowd with their wins during the hiatus

On the main card, fan favorites Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann were also in excellent shape for the ecstatic crowd.

McCann scored a second straight UFC knockout in a fight against Hannah Goldy, landing her now patented twisting elbow before taking out her opponent in the first round.

Meanwhile, Pimblett endured some early hardships to subdue Jordan Leavitt in the second round, before giving an impassioned speech in support of men’s mental health while paying tribute to a recently deceased friend.