UFC legends Brock Lesnar, Jon Jones and Chael Sonnen all received bans after testing positive for Clomifene – the drug found in Conor Benn’s system ahead of Chris Eubank Jr fight

British boxer Conor Benn fights to prove he’s not a drug cheater a banned substance was found in his system prior to an intended fight with Chris Eubank Jr.

Last weekend, the sons of British boxing legends Eubank Sr and Nigel Benn were ready to rekindle a historic family rivalry that caught the attention of the nation in the 1990s.

Getty Eubank Jr vs Benn was expected to make over a million PPV purchases, but it was cancelled

However, the fight was called off after news of Benn testing positive for a fertility drug was leaked to the media and the British Boxing Board of Control ‘banned’ the fight.

The fertility drug in Benn’s system was Clomifene, also known as clomiphene or just Clomid, it is mainly used to treat infertility in women who are not ovulating.

It works in the same way as estrogen in that it stimulates egg production in women to give them the best possible chance of conceiving.

However, it can also be a performance enhancer as it can also increase testosterone in men when taken as a daily pill.

Among other things, testosterone is the primary anabolic steroid in men that plays a key role in building muscle mass and strength.

It is a natural androgen in the human body that aids in tissue healing and sperm production, but the increased physical boost of clomiphene, which can double levels of testosterone, makes it a banned substance in athletics.

USADA The UFC Hired United States Anti Doping to Clean Up Their Organization

Chael Sonnen tested positive for Clomifene during his time at the UFC

Several high-profile UFC fighters have been caught with the same drug as Benn in their system and suffered some pretty serious consequences from it.

Chael Sonnen was the first notable name to pop up for the drug.

In 2014, “The American Gangster” tested positive for anastrozole and clomiphene after his Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE) for testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) was revoked prior to his UFC 175 fight with Vitor Belfort.

Unlike most fighters, Sonnen openly admitted to taking the drugs for which he tested positive, but insisted that he informed the relevant parties about what he was taking and why.

GETTY He openly admitted that he used the drug to increase his testosterone

“They have changed the ruling in Nevada. Earlier this year in Nevada they abolished what’s known as TRT — Testosterone Replacement Therapy — and I was on that,” Sonnen said at the time.

“Before menopause I had to take a few things: one is called clomiphene and the other is called HCG (Human Chorionic Gonadotropin).

“So, this is what we did. And in the meantime I got my boards out of the water, so I didn’t fight, I didn’t ask for a permit. You had to wait to cross this bridge, if you want.

“In the meantime, they did a test. I tested positive for these things, which I should have. I took them. They were in my system. That was no surprise.

“These are not anabolics, these are not steroids, these are not performance enhancers. None of that stuff. But they have ruled that they are prohibited substances.”

Despite his explanation for the incident, Sonnen was banned from MMA for two years, was expelled from the UFC and lost his job as an analyst for FOX Sports.

WWE Brock Lesnar also tested positive for the drug

Getty Lesnar’s victory over Hunt at UFC 200 was destroyed

In 2017, after a long hiatus from the sport, Brock Lesnar returned to MMA to take on Australian knockout performer Mark Hunt in a highly anticipated fight at UFC 200.

The WWE superstar took a unanimous decision win in what turned out to be his last MMA fight. However, the result was later reversed to a no-contest when Lesnar returned a positive test for Clomiphene.

The 45-year-old was eventually fined $250,000 and a one-year suspension by the Nevada State Athletic Commission, although it is believed Lesnar never actually paid his fine.

Hunt then filed a lawsuit against the UFC, which he claims knew that Lesnar was on performance-enhancing drugs before their fight and that he is a victim of breach of contract, unjust enrichment, assault and fraud.

The issue between the two parties is still ongoing.

Jones is considered one of the greatest champions in UFC history, but he also has a long list of controversies

Getty – Contributor Jones defeated Cormier for the first time at UFC 182

Arguably the greatest MMA fighter of all time, Jon Jones, has also tested positive for the same drug as Benn.

Jones first clashed with his biggest rival, Daniel Cormier, at UFC 182 in 2015, where ‘Bones’ became the first man to take down Cormier – three times to be exact – and won a unanimous decision.

It was later revealed that Jones had failed a drug test a month prior to the event because he tested positive for cocaine. This resulted in a $25,000 fine, but he was not suspended.

That came later when he was supposed to defend his title against Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson, but he was suspended by UFC and stripped of his title from UFC 187 after being involved in a hit-and-run incident in which he crashed. in a pregnant woman then fled on foot.

DC was devastated when his UFC 200 fight with Jones was canceled at the last minute

getty images ‘Bones’ defeated Cormier again at UFC 214, but the fight was turned into a no-contest

Cormier stepped in and won the vacant light-heavyweight title and was then booked to rematch Jones at UFC 200 before their fight broke down just three days after the event.

UFC boss Dana White had to inform Cormier that Jones had failed another drug test and that he was being kicked out of the fight, in disturbing scenes captured by the UFC Embedded cameras.

Jones tested positive for two banned substances: hydroxy-clomiphene and letrozole metabolite, both known as anti-estrogens.

The 35-year-old was banned from competition for a year but has always maintained that the substances in his system were the result of taking ‘an unbranded Cialis’ used to treat erectile dysfunction.

Jones has since had further negative findings in his drug tests, one of which even led to his rematch win over Cormier at UFC 214 being reversed to a no-contest.

However, he has not tested positive for clomiphene in years and is currently gearing up to fight for the first time since February 2020.

According to a report by The timesBritish anti-doping [UKAD] will launch a formal investigation after Benn returns an unfavorable finding for the fertility drug and could face a four-year ban from boxing, double what a UFC fighter who tested positive for Clomifene has previously received.