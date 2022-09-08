UFC legend Mark Hunt drops HILARIOUS bombshell as he readies for Sonny Bill Williams fight

<!–

UFC legend Mark Hunt has let reporters down at the press conference to promote his upcoming heavyweight boxing match against Sonny Bill Williams at Sydney’s Ken Rosewall Arena on Nov. 5.

Known for his incredible knockout power, the ‘Super Samoan’ was asked if he had any predictions for when the scheduled round of rounds would end.

“I’m pretty bad at forecasting, to be honest,” Hunt said, smiling to himself. “I didn’t realize it was eight laps, but hey, I’m always up for a challenge.”

Sonny Bill Williams (L) and Mark Hunt (R) face off ahead of their November 5 heavyweight clash. Hunt dropped a hilarious bombshell when he revealed he didn’t know the fight was scheduled for eight rounds until told at the press conference

Hunt (pictured battling Paul Gallen in 2020) says he will be in much better shape for his upcoming fight against Sonny Bill Williams – having already lost 20kg

The MMA great, who has battled the likes of Brock Lesnar, Alistair Overeem and Stipe Miocic, was asked why he decided to accept the boxing fight with Williams and he was thrown into another crack in the room.

“I was sitting on my couch eating cheesecakes and pies and I put on a bit of weight when I got the call. This gives me a chance to get well again, and Sonny is no slouch.

“If he wants my name, he has to earn it. I still like competitions. Always have. I am a fighter at heart. I am always up for the challenge and will go for it one hundred percent.’

Williams (pictured while knocking out AFL great Barry Hall earlier this year) has spent time training in the UK with heavyweight boxers Tyson Fury and Joseph Parker

Williams will enter the ring for the first time since his knockout win against Barry Hall in March, while Hunt has not had a fight since losing a points decision to Paul Gallen in December 2020.

Hunt, who seems to be taking the fight very seriously, tipped the scales at 157kg when he got the call and has now slimmed down to 137kg – and expects to be the lightest he’s ever been when he steps into the ring against Williams.

The MMA legend says he has even given up on his beloved KFC.

“Of course I had to give up,” Hunt told Daily Mail Australia. “I’m a fan of a lot of bad food, but I had to give up on this one.”

Hunt says he was on his couch eating cheesecakes and pies when he was drafted into the fight and sees it as a great way to get healthy

Hunt says he takes Williams very seriously, especially after seeing his quick knockout from Hall earlier this year.

‘He hangs out with Tyson’ [Fury] and Joe [Parker] – it doesn’t get much better than that,” he said of the current World Heavyweight Champion and his fellow Kiwi Parker, who has competed for the title.

“I’m glad Sonny chose me to gain some legitimacy, he gets all the credit for that.”

Williams is under no illusions about the threat Hunt poses – even at 48 years old.

Williams is undefeated in the boxing ring and has shown that he can finish fights. He admits he is concerned about Hunt’s knockout power but hopes to carry out his own game plan

“Of course I’m worried about his power, I’m not going to lie. But that’s also why it’s exciting. That’s why it’s going to be a great night. It will be a battle of who can implement his own style,” he said.

“I am undefeated in the boxing ring. When we get in there, there won’t be any niceties.’

“He will try to knock me out and I will try to do the same. ‘

“It’s a mouth-watering race and I’m looking forward to the challenge. I’ll be there to win.’

Sonny Bill Williams v Mark Hunt will be streamed and exclusive to Stan Event on November 5.