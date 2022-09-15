UFC fighters ‘will NOT get cut of deal with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Nate Diaz slams shoes

UFC fighters will “get no part” of the deal their employers made to use Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s shoe brand as their shoe sponsor.

Athletes are told by the UFC to wear the ‘Project Rock’ shoes during fight week promotional activities.

But Bloody Elbow report that “multiple fighters and managers” have informed them that no additional compensation will be offered for wearing the shoes.

Nate Diaz took off a shoe and said the ‘Project Rock’ footwear is ‘f***ing sucks’

In an interview with a shocked Megan Olivi, he said he was made to wear them

Diaz (left) must have upset Johnson and his former paymasters with the comments

The UFC signed their multi-year undisclosed deal with Under Armor and Project Rock in January of this year.

The campaign’s slogan is “For those who walk the walk,” but it seems the brand’s dedication to fighters doesn’t extend to their bank balances.

In a recent campaign, “The Rock” said, “The values ​​and foundation of Project Rock, they are so aligned with the values ​​and foundations of UFC and the fighters.”

There was an embarrassing moment for the UFC prior to UFC 279 when Nate Diaz, in typical style, conducted an interview with Megan Olivi and criticized the shoes.

has now become a free agent away from the UFC

In footage, which was then clipped from the latest clip on ESPN’s channel, he said, “These shoes suck. Look at these shoes, they made me put on this s**t. F**k these shoes!

UFC fighter deals are structured in such a way that any sponsorship deals signed by the company are carried over into their existing contracts.

Companies such as Venum, Project Rock and Crypto.com can let the fighters promote their products and the athletes are then rewarded in a tiered system.

The more battles one has, the higher the fixed amount is and it is increased for champions and challengers.

Those who do not wear the UFC’s branded products are not eligible for the pay.

Fighters could wear clothes sponsored by whatever company they wanted and could benefit from directly, so there was a huge backlash when the deal with Reebok kicked off, forcing them to wear only clothes from the sportswear giant.

That deal has now ended, but the same rules apply to Venum, the official uniform sponsors.

The structuring of the deal makes it much easier for the UFC to seek out massive deals, with companies resting safe in the knowledge that all fighters will approve their products.

This is a big boost to the promotion, but limits the ability of fighters to generate additional income.