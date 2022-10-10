UFC fighter Nathaniel Wood details anxiety and obsessive-compulsive disorder struggle

UFC Featherweight Nathaniel Wood Talks About His Personal Struggle With Anxiety And Obsessive Compulsive Disorder [OCD] on World Mental Health Day.

After beating Charles Jourdain in Paris last month, Wood first mentioned his struggle for mental health and explained how he trains extremely hard for big fights.

UFC Nathaniel Wood mentioned his mental health issues after his last fight

For fight fans, the news is that Wood is suffering from these issues, but the 29-year-old has dealt with them in one form or another all his life.

“I’ve had it for as long as I can remember. When I was six years old, I had really bad OCD and anxiety. I always thought I was just a nervous kid because I was always worried about things,” Wood told talkSPORT.

“I had things like, before going to bed, I had to check all the corners of the room a certain number of times and if I didn’t, something bad would happen.

“I remember I was probably six or seven years old and I was like, ‘Oh, my dad works the night shift, that means I can sleep in my mom’s bed. If I sleep in my mom’s bed, I don’t have to. my OCD not to do.”

“It breaks my heart to think a kid had to do with that.”

Now, with the help of family, friends and a therapist, Wood has a better handle on his mental health and can perform on the biggest stage in MMA.

@theprospectmma – instagram ‘The Prospect’ Begins To Open Up About His Anxiety And OCD

@theprospectmma – instagram Wood is able to deal with his problems and still be an elite fighter

“Until I walk out with my inaugural song, I’m terrified,” Wood admitted.

“I’m really stressed out, I think ‘This guy is going to knock me out’ and ‘I’m getting kicked out of the UFC’. All these crazy thoughts, but when I walk into the fight it’s all gone.

“When I step into the cage and face my opponent, all the worries in my world are gone. Frankly, I don’t have any fear and it’s a very strange feeling.”

“I am in that flow state. The best way I can explain it is that I’m in a kind of meditation because I can’t worry. How can you worry when you literally have your opponent in front of you.”

Most UFC fighters only compete three times a year, so Wood has found other ways to maintain his mental health and they seem to be working well for him.

“I know I have to keep busy,” he added

@theprospectmma – instagram Taking a nap with his dog is something Wood escapes the stresses of life

@theprospectmma – instagram The 29-year-old also has the support of his teammate, family and friends

“I’m sleeping, my strength coach tells me that if you take a nap it apparently really helps with your athletic performance. When I take a nap, I know I can chill.

“Once I’m in bed, my dog ​​comes with me and I feel like I can just forget about everything that’s stressed me out.

“I joined David Lloyds gym because they have a really nice spa. So when I go to the spa, I have this little gratitude thing I do. I go into the steam room and in my head I thank the universe and God for all the things I have.

“Then I go to the plunge pool which is very cold and there is nothing else to think about because I just think, ‘Man, I really need to warm up, it’s freezing in here.’

“Then I step into the jacuzzi, which is nice and warm. There I think of all the things I want to come. I think about winning my fight, getting a nice salary, all that sort of thing – the law of attraction – all that sort of thing.

“It’s the routines I’ve implemented now, and I think they’re helping.”