UFC Fight Night LIVE: Start time, card and how to follow Grasso vs Araujo meet

Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo will go head to head this weekend at the UFC Apex Center during another big night of elite female MMA.

UFC 280 is coming this Saturday and a huge card awaits fans in Abu Dhabi.

Grasso and Araujo will face each other at the UFC APEX Center

But first, Las Vegas will play host to a thrilling UFC Fight Night event as Grasso and Araujo clash.

Both fighters are looking to claim a tear in Valentina Shevchenko’s flyweight title in the near future and will each be looking to push their claims on Saturday night.

Cub Swanson vs Jonathan Martinez and Brandon Royval vs Askar Askarov will also be on the program.

Grasso vs Araujo: Date and How to Follow

This event will take place on Saturday, October 15 and will be held at the UFC Apex Center in Las Vegas.

The prelim action starts at 10pm and the main card starts at midnight.

Grasso vs Araujo can then be expected for British fans around 3am on Sunday morning.

The action will be shown on BT Sport 1 and their coverage will start at 10pm.

talkSPORT will also have all the build-up and response to the action throughout the fight week.

UFC 280 is coming this Saturday

UFC 280 is coming this Saturday

Grasso vs Araujo: Battle Map

Subject to change

main card

  • Main Event: Alexa Grasso vs Viviane Araujo
  • Cub Swanson vs Jonathan Martinez
  • Brandon Royval v Askar Askarov
  • Dusko Todorovic vs Jordan Wright
  • Misha Cirkunov vs Alonzo Menifield

Provisional card

  • Brandon Davis vs Leomana Martinez
  • Raphael Assuncao vs Victor Henry
  • Nick Maximov vs Jacob Malkoun
  • Joanderson Brito vs Lucas Alexander
  • Sam Hughes vs Piera Rodriguez
  • Tatsuro Taira vs CJ Vergara
  • Mike Jackson v Pete Rodriguez

Grasso vs Araujo: What has been said?

Viviane Araujo: “Our goal is a world title.

“I dreamed of fighting for the UFC title, becoming a champion and making history even before entering the UFC, so I think I will be even closer to a title fight after this win over Alexa Grasso.

“The top of the division is a bit full, but I’m on my way up and it will change things. I think two more wins will bring me very close to a belt shot.

“We’ve already done some pretty solid work, but when we hear about the UFC main event, it’s a little different.

“I started my career [in 2016] but already had quite a long career in jiu-jitsu, and my coach felt the need to add a psychologist [to my routine] because MMA was getting more professional every day and people were looking for ways to bring improvements to the cage.

“It’s made a huge difference in my life, not just in MMA.”

