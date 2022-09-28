UFC champion Israel Adesanya’s opponent takes the mickey out of him Alex Pereira hover board UFC 281

One of the most dangerous fighters in the UFC has delivered a hilarious challenge to UFC middleweight champion Israel “The Last Stylebender” Adesanya ahead of their upcoming title fight at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 12.

Alex Pereira, a fierce rival to Adesanya, is currently in training for the showdown and posted a video of himself on social media thrashing about on a hoverboard, challenging his opponent to try the same.

The caption read: “Training with a tennis ball is easy!” wrote Pereira. “I want to see him boxing on a hoverboard.”

Alex Pereira shoots back at Israel Adesanya’s tennis ball practice “Training with a tennis ball is easy! I want to see him boxing on a hoverboard.” pic.twitter.com/DiOpJuXtse — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) September 28, 2022

The video was posted in response to a clip Adesanya had posted to his YouTube channel days earlier of himself dodging tennis balls to improve his reaction time.

No love has been lost between the two middleweights who faced each other twice in kickboxing – with Pereira coming out on top both times. In fact, the Brazilian is the only man to have ever knocked out Adesanya.

And, as good as Adesanya looked during his reign as the middleweight king, Pereira is a demonstrably superior striker and has finished off his opponents in spectacular fashion as he rises through the ranks.

Israel Adesanya (left) reacts to his UFC middleweight title win over Jared Cannonier

Alex Pereira celebrates his recent knockout win over Sean Strickland. Pereira takes on Adesanya for the middleweight championship on November 12

‘The last Stylebender’ has named his rival the ‘most overhyped fighter in the UFC’ and believes he will make beating him ‘seem easy’ when he faces him in November.

The Brazilian fighter isn’t impressed with Adesanya either.

“Of course he would never give me props, but what he thinks or doesn’t think doesn’t change anything for me,” Pereira said. “You have to ask him if he was impressed when I knocked him out. Wasn’t he impressed?’

Pereira wins top-ranking American Sean Strickland at UFC 276 in July. The former two division kickboxing champion made a first round finish over Strickland and knocked him out with a powerful left hook.

Adesanya’s latest outing was the main event on the same map as Pereira’s fight. He handily defeated Jared Cannonier in a unanimous decision win.

Pereira defeated Andreas Michailidis of Greece at UFC 268. The 35-year-old Brazilian has a 3-0 record in the organization, winning Performance of the Night on two out of three occasions.

MMA fans have had a field day on social media with Pereira’s latest hoverboard training routine.

“I think he really got into MMA to troll Izzy,” wrote one Twitter user.

“What did Izzy do to make Alex so mad? Why does he always have to beat Izzy at everything?’ said another

‘This man is playing back! I’d love to see it!’ replied a third.

“I’m going with Alex Pereira because I’ll make him look easy,” Adesanya said

“Yeah, now just enjoy the setup fights, enjoy the setup wins, you know? Yes, that’s overhyped.’