UFC boss Dana White reveals unbelievable weight loss after being given 10 years to live

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

UFC president Dana White has revealed an amazing body transformation and says he feels like he’s 35 again after recently being given 10.4 years to live by a DNA analyst.

The 53-year-old posted a fitness snap on Instagram on Monday, where he appears very slim with a six-pack and muscular physique.

White revealed that he has been on a ketogenic diet and that the health transformation has only taken 10 weeks and he has lost about 13 kg.

Dana White posted a fitness snap on Instagram detailing his amazing body transformation after being given 10.4 years to live by a DNA analyst. White, 53, has shed 13kg in 10 weeks and says he feels like he’s 35 again

White (pictured in 2015) says his health was so bad before his health kick that he couldn’t tie his shoes

‘I feel like I’ve turned 35 again. I swear to God, I feel like I’m 35 again,” White said on the Action Junkeez podcast.

‘I did everything he said to the letter. I lost 30 pounds, my legs were so f****d up thirteen weeks ago I couldn’t tie my shoes.

‘No more sleep apnea [now]I don’t snore, everything will be gone in ten f*****g weeks.’

White made the change after recently consulting with Gary Brecka of 10X Health Systems, who has reportedly found a way to predict your date of death based on your blood and DNA samples.

The UFC president (pictured in 2021 at a weigh-in) says he has beaten issues like sleep apnea and leg pain

“This guy can take your blood and your DNA and tell you when you’re going to die, and they’re right within a month,” White said.

‘I hook up with this guy and they come in and they do my blood work and they scrape the inside of your cheeks to do your DNA.

‘So he calls me [and says] I will personally come out and guide you through your blood work. He ends up coming out, he sits down for three and a half hours and goes through my blood test’.

White explains that he was shocked when told how many years he was told he had left.

‘I’m absolutely damned. Anything that can be bad can possibly be bad. He gave me 10.4 years to live,” he said.

‘This was 16 weeks ago and he said to me ‘If you don’t change these things, this is your life expectancy’. He told me everything that was wrong with me, s*** I hadn’t even told my wife.

‘And he says, ‘If you do everything I tell you to do for the next ten weeks, it will change your life.’ I did everything he said to the letter and I lost 30 kg.

“Everything’s gone in ten bloody weeks, I’ve been working with doctors for ten years and they haven’t been able to do anything,” White said.

Some scientists have cast doubt on the accuracy of DNA tests such as the one White conducted

White’s impressive health results have led to many encouraging comments, with broadcaster Laura Sanko writing: “That’s great, well done.”

Heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury reposted the photo on his own account, saying: ‘Wow, Dana White looks amazing. Hard work pays off. Get it guys.’

Some scientists have cast doubt on the accuracy of DNA tests such as the one White conducted.

Dr. Arthur Caplan, a bioethicist at NYU Langone Health, says it’s irresponsible to give a time as specific as 10.4 years, since no one can tell the future that precisely.

While these types of results may scratch a sick itch that some have, they are not reliable for people who are not elderly or suffering from a serious chronic condition.

Dr. Hank Greely, a genetics and neuroethics expert at Stanford University, compared these tests to palm reading – and says they are ‘almost certainly’ inaccurate.