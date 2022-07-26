UFC 280: Alex Volkanovski bids to make shock return to the Octagon in Abu Dhabi

Alexander Volkanovski has offered to go on standby for UFC 280 after returning to contact training just weeks after hand surgery.

The all-conquering featherweight king broke and dislocated his left hand in his career best performance against Max Holloway, as the Australian romped to a unanimous decision to win the fan favorite.

Volkanovski immediately expressed his desire to move up to lightweight and fight for the 155-pound belt, although the UFC has chosen to go in a different direction – taking on Charles Oliveira for the vacant title against Islam Makhachev.

Alexander Volkanovski offered his services for UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi later this year

The lightweight rivals will meet at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi, but undeterred by the disappointment of missing the shot, Volkanovski says he is ready to intervene at short notice if anything happens to either fighter.

“Remember when I said I would never let people take opportunities away from me?” the 33-year-old told the Daily Telegram when commenting on his quick return to training.

“So if I’m fit enough, will I be standing by and ready (for UFC 280) in case someone gets injured that I feel like someone will? Go and stick with it so no one can take that chance from me?

Charles Oliveira (L) and Islam Makhachev (R) battle for the lightweight championship

‘That’s the type of man I am. So we’ll see if it’s feasible and maybe I’ll make that trip to Abu Dhabi. Because that’s who I am. Remove anything that may stand in my way.’

Volkanovski will hear Dana White at UFC 277 when the pair will see Aussie’s teammate Kai Kara France compete for the interim flyweight title, giving the 33-year-old a good chance to convince the UFC supremo to make him the standby fighter.

He added that he feels stronger every day after his successful surgery.

Volkanovski wants to convince Dana White to put him on standby for the lightweight title fight

‘I trained this morning. I was kickboxing this morning.

‘Without this hand (raises his left hand) of course. But I kicked, punched with the right hand… I did strength at the beginning of the week.

“I can wrestle in six weeks. Twelve weeks from the time the injury happened, I’m in full contact.

‘It will be well cured. Just like the rest of my bones, if not stronger because of the screws.’