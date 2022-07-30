UFC 277: Julianna Pena’s daughter squares up to Amanda Nunes

Julianna Pena is more than capable of holding her own, but she had some extra support during her showdown with Amanda Nunes ahead of their UFC 277 clash.

Pena is again trying to disrupt the odds tonight in Texas, where she takes on the UFC’s greatest female athlete of all time in Nunes after she defeated the former world champion by two weights in December.

There was a lot of animosity leading up to their highly anticipated rematch, and Pena had support onstage during her final showdown with the Brazilian in the form of her four-year-old daughter, Isabella.

Julianna Pena got a backup from her four-year-old daughter, Isabella, during Friday’s weigh-in session

Pena defends her UFC bantamweight title against Amanda Nunes in Texas on Saturday night

Standing right behind her mother during the intense stare, Isabella was seen with her fists clenched up and seemed ready to intervene should anything start between the female fighters.

While Pena is not expected to repeat her incredible UFC 269 win, the reigning bantamweight champion insisted that she would do everything she could to maintain her title.

“I’m going to punch, kick, pull her hair—I’m going to bite her, I’m going to poke her eyes out if I have to,” Pena said.

‘I’m going to do literally everything there. Trust me when I say I’m ready and willing to die. Whatever it takes, I’m going to do what it takes.’

“And I’ll be there ready to be even better than them,” Nunes countered. “She’s really going to have to deal with a ‘Lioness’ she didn’t see last time, so I’m ready.”

There was a slight scare for Pena on Friday as she was the last fighter to step on the scale within the two-hour athlete window. She hit the scales at 134.5 pounds, with Nunes leading the way, hitting the limit at 135 pounds.