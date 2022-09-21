Uefa pre-prepared Champions League final statement blaming ‘late’ Liverpool fans

UEFA’s statement blaming “late” arriving Liverpool fans for the delay to the Champions League final was reportedly prepared days before the match even took place.

The final in Paris between the Reds and Real Madrid was marred by the events outside the match, with European football’s showpiece event descending into chaos at the Stade de France.

UEFA released a statement on the big screens inside France’s national stadium announcing that a delay to the scheduled kick-off at 21 was caused by the ‘late arrival of fans’.

The Guardian has now reported that this statement had been put together in the week leading up to the final on 28 May.

It was a statement that outraged Liverpool supporters, thousands of whom were stuck outside the stadium, having arrived three or more hours before kick-off.

Around 15,000 supporters had been stuck in a dangerous bottleneck queue at a perimeter checkpoint with some denied entry to the stadium at turnstiles which had been closed by police and stewards.

At the end of the match, Uefa issued another statement, blaming ‘thousands of fans’ in the Liverpool end with ‘fake tickets’ for the kick-off delay.

UEFA blamed the delay to the Champions League final on the ‘late’ arrival of Liverpool fans

However, the statement about the blame for fans had been prepared days before the final took place

There had also been further disturbing scenes outside the stadium, where fans were tear gassed and beaten with batons after they were accused of trying to break into the ground.

In fact, many of them were themselves attacked by local thugs and police officers.

Ian Byrne, a Liverpool MP and supporter who was at the match according to The Guardian, said: ‘I find it really shocking and appalling to hear that Uefa – the association of Europe’s national football associations, including the English FA – had a pre – prepared statement blaming the supporters as a standard explanation for a kick-off delay.

– To do that to Liverpool fans after everything we’ve been through is terrible. We need full answers as to how all these decisions were made.’

More to follow…