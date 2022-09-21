UEFA ‘consider inviting MLS winner to revamped four-team Super Cup’

American teams could be invited to take on the Champions League winners in a revamped Super Cup being considered by UEFA.

It is understood that substantive discussions about a four-team season-opening event to replace the current Super Cup are underway.

This will show the winners of the Champions League and Europa League, as is currently the case, but also the winners of the new Europa Conference League competition.

New York City are current holders of the MLS Cup and may be invited to play in the Super Cup

Real Madrid are the current Champions League holders and the game would be huge for MLS

The United States, considered the main growth market for European soccer, is the main destination under discussion, and one option would be to include the host nation’s champions – in this case the winners of Major League Soccer – as the fourth team in the competition.

UEFA’s new English-language US broadcast rights deal for its men’s European club competitions represents a 150 percent improvement over its existing contract, with additional revenue still to be generated from the sale of Spanish-language rights.

It is understood that there have been no serious talks at present about playing Champions League matches – neither group stage, knockout games nor the final – outside of Europe.

But the idea of ​​a new inaugural tournament to replace the Super Cup from 2024 is gaining traction as a means of generating more revenue, not just for the competing clubs, but for European football as a whole, by attracting new audiences, with an emphasis on to bring in more families and female fans.

Sources have told the Press Association that all options to achieve that would be considered, whether it is placing the matches within a weekend festival or having pop acts perform before matches or at half-time.

They point out that other sports have successfully taken games into new markets, such as the NFL, which plays regular season games in London.

The current Super Cup format is just a single match between the winner of the Champions League and the winner of the Europa League; in August Real Madrid beat Eintracht Frankfurt

Chelsea is another team that has recently won the 2021 Super League one-off

Further discussions will take place at the European Club Association’s general assembly in Istanbul on Thursday and Friday, where the organization is keen to promote a spirit of innovation.

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has been invited to speak at the event about how the sport is trying to attract new fans and expand interest.

ECA chairman Nasser Al Khelaifi is expected to issue a warning to clubs about dangerous debt levels amid rising interest rates around the continent.

Further negotiations will also take place on a new financial distribution model for the new European tournaments after 2024.

Smaller clubs will seek a bigger share, while the top ones will also want more, claiming they drive the interest and thus the revenue.

F1, led by CEO Stefano Domenicali, has shown the benefit of incorporating an American market

The European Leagues group has called for major changes to how money is distributed within and between tournaments and for a higher percentage of solidarity payments to be set aside for non-competing clubs.

It wants the percentage of money allocated to clubs based on historical coefficient and the TV market pool to be reduced. Currently, these factors determine how 45 percent of the money offered to Champions League clubs is shared, but the European Leagues believe that the Europa Conference League distribution is fairer and should be adopted in the Champions League.

40 percent of the revenue is distributed among all competing clubs as a starting fee, another 40 percent based on performance, 10 percent on coefficient and 10 percent on market pool.