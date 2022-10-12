UEFA Champions League Takeaways: Barcelona, Inter Milan play to thrilling draw

The UEFA Champions League 2022-23 kicked off this week as the group stage of the tournament moved into the home court.

One of the highlights of match day 4 was Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah coming off the bench to score a hat-trick against Rangers in six minutes 12 seconds to set a tournament record, Israeli club Maccabi Haifa upset Juventus and won its first Champions League match since 2002, and Bayern Munich and Napoli record their fourth consecutive wins to advance to the knockout round.

Here’s what else stood out in this week’s round of matches.

Barca and Inter play to 3-3 thriller at Camp Nou

FC Barcelona is alive – but barely – in the Champions League after a sensational 3-3 draw against Inter Milan on Wednesday in Group C.

The Catalans started the day in third place in the group, three points behind Inter after losing 1-0 to the Italians last week. A second loss to Inter would have resulted in Barca being eliminated from the tournament with two games remaining in the group stage. Barcelona were also eliminated in the group stage last season.

When Germany international Robin Gosens scored in the 89th of the Nerazzurri leading 3-2, it seemed as if the fate of the Spanish side was sealed. But Robert Lewandowski scored via a header deep into stoppage time to help Barcelona avert elimination, giving them another day of fighting.

Barcelona took the lead just before half-time when Ousmane Dembele tapped in on a line-up from Sergi Roberto. Inter answered early in the second half with goals from Nicolo Barella and Lautaro Martinez. Lewandowski equalized 2-2 when his attempt on goal was deflected past goalkeeper Andre Onana in the 82nd minute.

From there, the game fell into chaos, with Gosens scoring in the last minute of regulation and Lewandowski equalizing at death.

“This Champions League is cruel to us. In the second half we conceded a lot, but the first was excellent. The first goal is a clear foul from the defensive line that we were talking about. …. But that’s the Champions League. We should have played the game from the first half, but it shouldn’t have been,” Barcelona manager Xavi told Spanish media outlet Movistar+ after the game.

Canadian content: Bayern win without Alphonso Davies

The absence of Canadian fullback Alphonso Davies didn’t slow Bayern Munich one bit as the Bavarian giants took a 4-2 road win over Czech Viktoria Plzen in Group C action on Wednesday.

Davies, a 21-year-old from Edmonton, was ruled out of Bayern’s midweek game after suffering a skull contusion during a Bundesliga game against Borussia Dortmund last weekend. Davies was injured just before half time when he challenged Jude Bellingham. The England midfielder accidentally kicked Davies in the face to try and win the ball, causing the Canada international to fall to the ground.

Elsewhere on Wednesday, Club Brugge earned a 0-0 draw against hosts Atletico Madrid in Group B to secure a spot in the knockout stages. Canadian Tajon Buchanan started for Bruges at fullback and impressed in 83 minutes of action, threatening the Belgian side as they ventured forward on the attack and fell back to help defend the team when Atletico had possession.

Also in Group B, FC Porto closed Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 offside in Germany, with Canadian midfielder Stephen Eustáquio putting in a solid defensive shift for the Portuguese club before being eliminated in the last minute of regular time.

Milan should not have complaints about red card at San Siro

AC Milan stormed out of the gates to face visitors Chelsea on Tuesday in their Group E match, eager to avenge a 3-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge a week ago.

But the game turned in the English club’s favor in the 18th minute when former Blues defender Fikayo Tomori was shown a red card for pulling on the shoulder of Chelsea’s Mason Mount. Not only did Chelsea get a penalty, but Tomori was also shown a red card when German referee Daniel Siebert found that the Milan defender illegally prevented a clear goal-scoring opportunity. The VAR booth took a look and confirmed Siebert’s decision. Jorginho converted the spot and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang doubled the visitor advantage in the 34th to lead Chelsea to a 2-0 win.

Milan coach Stefano Pioli was furious as he walked over to Siebert after the final whistle sounded in San Siro, protesting the decision that he believes completely changed the game.

“The race had just started and I had the feeling that we were doing well. The red card and penalty changed the game against a team that was already strong and didn’t need an extra man,” Pioli told Italian broadcaster Mediaset Infinity.

But Pioli should have no complaints. It was a reckless move by Tomori to try and stop Mount with his hands, and he made no legal attempt to hinder the Chelsea midfielder. Tomori must take some of the blame for his panicked attempt to prevent Mount from firing when he was on target. If he had kept his hands to himself, things might have turned out differently for Milan.

Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham joins elite company

Jude Bellingham enjoys a breakout Champions League season. The English midfielder scored in the 35th minute when he threw home a cross from Thomas Meunier to help Germany’s Borussia Dortmund earn a 1-1 draw against visiting Sevilla in Group G on Tuesday.

It was a valuable point for Dortmund, who are second in the group with just two games to go, five points ahead of Sevilla.

For Bellingham, 19, it was his fourth goal of the tournament this season, as well as a history writer. He became only the third teenager to score in four consecutive UEFA Champions League appearances.

The others? No fewer than two of the world’s top strikers at the moment: Erling Haaland (five appearances for Red Bull Salzburg in 2019) and Kylian Mbappé (four appearances for AS Monaco in 2017).

No wonder the teenager is attracting the attention of big English clubs like Arsenal and Liverpool. If Bellingham continues to impress in the Champions League in this way – and put in a strong performance for England at the FIFA World Cup next month – the list of potential candidates is sure to grow even longer.

John Molinaro is one of the leading football journalists in Canada, covering the game for over 20 years for various media including Sportsnet, CBC Sports and Sun Media. He is currently the editor-in-chief of TFC Republic, a website dedicated to in-depth coverage of Toronto FC and Canadian football. TFC Republic can be found here.