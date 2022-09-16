UEFA ‘are open to letting postponed Premier League matches be rearranged for European nights’

UEFA is preparing to host England’s top flight matches on European evenings due to match congestion caused by postponement following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

The European governing body is considering holding Premier League games on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday to ease pressure on English teams after several games were cancelled.

Premier League clubs already have an overcrowded playlist following the mid-season break for the World Cup in Qatar, which starts at the end of November.

Manchester United are among the teams to cancel Premier League games this weekend

UEFA sources told i that they were open to allow the games to take place on nights previously off limits, although an exception was made last year due to Covid-19.

The governing body authorized the Premier League to sign matches on European evenings, with several sides having to cancel matches at short notice due to a lack of players available in the 2021-22 season.

The frenetic cramming of games between September and the start of the World Cup in November has already been the subject of scathing criticism, and further delays have made life even more difficult for clubs.

Matches were postponed over the weekend after Queen Elizabeth II’s death

The final round of matches will be played on the weekend of November 12, and players will have a break of just two days after the World Cup final before a round of Carabao Cup matches are played.

With a two week international break at the end of September, there are no other midweek slots available to schedule postponed matches, with four weeks of European matches, one of Carabao Cup clashes and a round of Premier League matches.

Arsenal’s duel with Manchester City, which was to take place on October 19, has been canceled to accommodate The Gunners’ canceled meeting with PSV Eindhoven, with the two bodies working together quickly and effectively.

Chelsea’s clash against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge has also been postponed this weekend

Manchester United’s scheduled grudge match against Leeds and Chelsea’s clash with Liverpool – both set to take place on Sunday – have also been scrapped due to a lack of police resources.

But as United, Liverpool and Chelsea are already on European nights anyway, neither matches can be moved for the World Cup break, while sides not playing in European competitions are free to do so.

English clubs were fined £1million in 2013 for scheduling matches on European nights, despite it not being official UEFA regulation but a Memorandum of Understanding with the European Leagues body.