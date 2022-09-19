Udinese midfielder Tolgay Arslan’s house is robbed as he scores in Serie A victory

Udinese midfielder Tolgay Arslan’s house was burgled at the same time he scored against Inter Milan in Serie A at the weekend.

Football Italia reports that £11,000 worth of goods were stolen.

Arslan was on the pitch when the incident took place and scored the third as his side beat Inter 3-1 at home in Serie A.

He celebrated with teammates and family while his children were present during postgame interviews.

However, Arslan returned home to find that his villa had been broken into and the thieves made off with thousands of pounds worth of items.

It included two computers and gold jewellery.

Arslan joined Udinese from Fenerbahce in September 2020 and it was his first goal of the season.