Udinese 2-1 Inter Milan: Hosts move to the top of closely-contested Serie A table

Udinese moved to the top of the Serie A table with a 3-1 win against Inter Milan this afternoon.

A Milan Skriniar own goal in the 22nd minute canceled out Nicolo Barella’s first-half opener before Jaka Bijol scored six minutes from time. Tolgay Arslan then added a third late on to secure the three points.

Andrea Sottil will welcome the three points in what has been a tight start to the Serie A season, with three teams on 14 points and one on 13 in the early rounds of the season, with Inter in sixth on 12.

Udinese moved to the top of the Serie A table thanks to a late winner from Jaka Bijol (right)

Today’s hosts are top of the three with 17 points, although others have games in hand.

Udinese started the better side, with Sandi Lovric firing wide early on against the 2020-21 champions.

However, Barella opened the scoring on five minutes with a smart free kick against the run of play that Marco Silvestri could not keep out.

However, the hosts continued to press and the equalizer came later in the half when Roberto Pereya’s free-kick found its way into the net via Skriniar.

They generally controlled play and pressed for a winner, and were eventually rewarded for their efforts when Bijol headed in Gerard Deulofeu’s corner in the 84th minute to send the home fans into ecstasy.

Arslan’s strike secured the three points, with the hosts now going into the international break in fine form with five wins from seven matches so far.