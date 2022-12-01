Udder madness: Runaway cows frustrate tiny Canadian village

MontrealCanada – Marie-Andree Cadorette became desperate.

After the general manager of the small Canadian village Saint SevereQuebec – 320 inhabitants – needed reinforcements.

Eight cowboys on horseback answered her call, equipped with a drone and a fence. Their goal? A group of young runaway cows that has been on the run since the summer wreaked havoc, causing tens of thousands of dollars in damage in the largely rural area.

“They managed to surround them,” Cadorette said an interview with Radio-Canada’s much-watched Sunday evening program, Tout le monde en parle. “Unfortunately, the heifers passed a corn field that had not yet been harvested and fled into the corn field.

“And then there was nothing left to do.”

The story of about two dozen missing farm animals has drawn media and public attention in the French-speaking province of Quebec, with the agriculture ministry calling the situation “complex and unprecedented.”

It even made it to Canada’s Senate last week, as Senator Julie Miville-Dechene expressed her “amused admiration” for the young cattle, which she said had “regained their freedom”.

Homage to the inspired vaches and to Marie-Andrée Cadorette, general manager of Saint-Sévère, a woman who is not afraid. #polqc #vaches #liberte pic.twitter.com/FDxdPARwK0 — Julie Miville-Dechene (@mivillej) November 23, 2022

Translation: A tribute to inspiring cows and to Marie-Andree Cadorette, general manager of Saint-Severe, a fearless woman. #polqc #cows #freedom

Fear of road accidents

For the small village of Saint-Severe, the story of the young dairy cows has been a frustrating headache. Since going public, Cadorette said she has received more than 200 emails from members of the public, each proposing solutions to end the drama.

The most common advice? Try to lure them in by playing the recorder, she told Radio-Canada with a laugh. But that also failed. (Yes, she tried — but mainly to lighten the situation, she said.)

The group of mainly heifers – young cows that have not yet calved – has been walking free since July, local media report reported. They allegedly jumped a fence at a dairy farm in the commune of Saint-Barnabe, about 5 km from Saint-Severe, after being frightened during a thunderstorm, according to Saint-Severe mayor Jean-Yves St-Arnaud. .

“When it became concerning for us, it was as soon as they came out of the woods and into private homes. They also approached young people, children, crossed the street … it became dangerous,” St-Arnaud said in Tout le monde en parle on Sunday.

He said the young cows haven’t had much human contact and are scared, which makes it more difficult to catch them. “We are not talking about a cow that is wild; we’re talking more about a cow that’s agitated, that’s anxious, that doesn’t know much about people,’ St-Arnaud said.

The owner of the cows, Pierre Lapointe, told locals news broadcast Le Nouvelliste last week that he wanted to spend a month trying to get them back. He said the cows were with the herd of 200 for less than a month before being stampeded out by the storm.

“This has never happened in 40 years,” Lapointe said.

“All-you-can-eat buffet”

The cows have survived since their escape by eating and drinking unharvested corn and other crops from streams in the area, about 80 miles (130 km) east of Montreal, Quebec’s largest city.

But now that the local harvest has finished and temperatures are falling, the situation has become more serious, according to Cadorette. “They had an all-you-can-eat buffet all summer,” she said during the interview with Radio-Canada. “But at the moment the harvests are finished. There’s not much left to eat… it’s really an emergency to restore them.

Elsa Vasseur, an associate professor at McGill University and research chair in the sustainable life of dairy cattle, said the escaped animals’ young age — heifers don’t need to be milked yet — means their main concern is finding food.

And as readily available food supplies dwindle in winter, efforts to capture the herd should be more successful. “Once the food runs out, they will try to find the most strategic way to get food,” she told Al Jazeera.

Cows, she said, are generally very curious creatures, and they also live in groups, which makes the communal escape unsurprising. “Once someone runs away, they’re generally not alone,” she said.

The danger of the continued evasion, Vasseur added, is that cows are in places where drivers don’t expect them. “If you think of Iceland, for example, or Ireland or Corsica, animals and cows are roaming around, so people are aware of that,” she said, while in Quebec, people traveling down a country road “don’t expect to be confronted with — eye to eye” come face to face with a cow, or a pig, or a horse”.

The plan

Quebec’s Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food said on Saturday it had deployed a team of experts to plan next steps in collaboration with other partners.

“Faced with a complex and unprecedented situation, the ministry is first guiding the owner who has said he wants to restore his herd,” the ministry said in a statement. pronunciation

adding that considerations had to be given to the welfare of the cows and the safety of the residents, among other things.

The local chapter of the Union of Agricultural Producers (UPA, according to its French-language acronym) said Monday the “game plan” is to use strategically placed feed troughs to feed the cows and then catch them “when the time is right.” . coming”.

“We have two main concerns in this situation: to ensure that the animals are in good health (and remain during the operation) and that the animals do not end up on public roads,” the union said. “Until then, the order of the day is patience. It will take a while, but we will keep you informed when the operation is successfully completed.”

The mayor of Saint-Severe also recently residents exclaimed not to hinder these efforts.

So while the story captures the imagination, it can’t end soon enough for the residents of Saint-Severe. “It would be great,” Cadorette said at the end of her interview with Radio-Canada, “if it happened somewhere else.”